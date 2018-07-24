LALA World launches Mobile Recharge Services in the UAE

Allows users to recharge mobile numbers in the UAE and 10 other countries

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Blockchain-based social business LALA World today announced the launch of its Recharge Services in the UAE through the LALA World App on Android mobile devices there. The launch is in partnership with Dubai based ManGo Point Payment Services, which accepts and processes payments in the UAE.

With the LALA World App, users can create their LALA ID using their email address and mobile number, which will serve as a basis for their digital identity. As the system is built on blockchain technology, the user's identity is secure, while still giving them full uncensored and unrestricted access to their data.

Users will then be able to top-up their ManGo balance using their LALA ID at ManGo self-service kiosks situated in 450 locations across UAE with cash. After a successful top-up, the user can recharge their mobile number in the UAE or any other mobile number in the following ten countries: Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Founded in 2016, LALA World is an established and fast growing Asian technology company using blockchain to create a connected financial ecosystem for the unbanked, migrant labourers and refugees -- people with limited access to financial services. Its vision is to reach 100 million people by 2020 and bring financial services to the disadvantaged around the world.

Commenting on this rollout, Sankalp Shangari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LALA World said: "It's all about giving our customers the widest possible choice in supporting their loved ones wherever they are. We hope to make financial services more easily available with the use of technology and align with our vision of creating a financial ecosystem for people with limited access to financial services."

About LaLa World

LaLa World is an established and fast growing Asian technology company using blockchain to create a connected financial ecosystem for the unbanked, migrants and refugees around the world. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, LaLa World is a social business with a presence in 5 countries and over 100 global partners including government agencies and NGOs. LaLa World's vision is simple -- to touch 100 million lives by 2020 and make them better.

