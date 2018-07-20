LKKHPG Honored with Outstanding CSR Award for Seven Consecutive Years

HONG KONG, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2018, the seventh Outstanding CSR Award Presentation Ceremony hosted by The Mirror was held in Hong Kong. The ceremony gathered more than 500 government officials, entrepreneurs, professors and scholars from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr. C.Y. Leung spoke at the ceremony. LKK Health Products Group (LKKHPG) won the Outstanding CSR Award for the seventh consecutive year, and Infinitus (Hong Kong) Company Ltd., a member of LKKHPG, won the award for the first time.

The panel members gave in-depth analysis and professional assessments on various dimensions including employee care, commitment to shareholders, environment protection and social engagement. The final award recipients included AIA, Watsons, and other well-known enterprises.

In 2017, Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., also a member of LKKHPG, actively responded to the United Nations (UN) initiatives. It integrated the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with its own business practices, and formulated four action plans on Health, People, Earth and Society, thereby launching a new phase of CSR.

LKKHPG said: "Receiving the award for the seventh consecutive year is recognition for our CSR, which will motivate us in our future endeavors. We will continue carrying out the responsible practices in the four fields of Health, People, Earth and Society, helping more people achieve health and happiness, and realizing sustainable development goals for society."

Over the past years, with the two platforms of Si Li Ji Ren Foundation and Infinitus Volunteers Association, LKKHPG has developed a number of CSR programs and provided volunteer service such as the Si Li Ji Ren Education Dream Support Program and the Infinitus Happy Football Program. So far, LKKHPG has held more than 200 activities and provided over 25,000 hours of volunteer service with over 6,200 volunteers, and has donated money and supplies worth over RMB 200 million.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180720/2192226-1

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.