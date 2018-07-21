Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

TORONTO, July 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces that, further to its earlier press release today, it has obtained a receipt for the filing of its final short form prospectus in connection with the previously announced secondary offering of common shares. A copy of the final short form prospectus and the receipt are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The common shares subject to the offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares herein described, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

