Larry Ellison Announces Availability of Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing

New self-driving cloud database uses groundbreaking machine learning and automation to deliver unprecedented cost savings, security, availability, and productivity

REDWOOD SHORES, California, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison today marked a major milestone in the company's autonomous strategy with the availability of the latest Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Service, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing. Leveraging innovative machine learning and automation capabilities, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing delivers unprecedented cost savings, security, availability, and productivity. Oracle's new self-driving database cloud service is built to run the world's most demanding finance, retail, manufacturing, and government applications, supporting a complex mix of high-performance transaction processing, reporting, batch, and analytic workloads. Oracle's Autonomous Database portfolio provides organizations with the most complete and advanced set of database capabilities on the market today.

"Oracle is by far the best database in the world and it just got a lot better because now it's autonomous," said Ellison. "This delivers a much more reliable, much more secure system—a system that protects against data theft, a system that is up 99.995 percent of the time, and a system that makes organizations and their developers dramatically more productive."

Traditionally, creating a database management system required experts to custom build and manually maintain a complex hardware and software stack. Oracle Autonomous Database revolutionizes data management by using machine learning to provide a self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing database service with cloud economies of scale and elasticity. The service enables users to instantly create new autonomous databases and easily convert existing databases, dramatically reducing costs and time to market.

Complementing the existing Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse service, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing can support a complex mix of high-performance transactions, reporting, batch, IoT, and machine learning in a single database, allowing for simpler application development and deployment, and enabling real-time analytics, personalization, and fraud detection on live transactional data. Users can:

Cut costs: Complete automation of database and infrastructure operations cuts administrative costs up to 80 percent. The efficiency of a self-optimizing database together with elastic pay-per-use cuts runtime costs up to 90 percent.

Complete automation of database and infrastructure operations cuts administrative costs up to 80 percent. The efficiency of a self-optimizing database together with elastic pay-per-use cuts runtime costs up to 90 percent. Reduce risk: Automatic application of the latest security updates with no downtime eliminates cyber-attack vulnerabilities. Protection from all types of failures, including system failures, regional outages, and user errors delivers 99.995 percent availability, or less than 2.5 minutes of downtime a month, including maintenance. Database Vault prevents administrators from snooping on user data.

Automatic application of the latest security updates with no downtime eliminates cyber-attack vulnerabilities. Protection from all types of failures, including system failures, regional outages, and user errors delivers 99.995 percent availability, or less than 2.5 minutes of downtime a month, including maintenance. Database Vault prevents administrators from snooping on user data. Accelerate innovation: Eliminating database maintenance allows database administrators to focus on getting more value from data. Developers become more agile by instantly creating and effortlessly using databases that require no manual tuning. Integrated machine learning algorithms enable the development of applications that perform real-time predictions, such as personalized shopping and fraud detection. The simplicity of upgrading existing databases to the autonomous cloud enables IT to transform to a modern, agile cloud model quickly and easily.

Oracle Autonomous Database builds on 40 years of experience supporting the majority of the world's most demanding applications. It is easy for customers to adopt because it uses the same proven Oracle Database as on-premises, with the same functionality and interfaces. Oracle Autonomous Database supports the most mission-critical workloads because it is based on highly-sophisticated Oracle Database technologies that are unrivaled by any other product, including high-performance Exadata infrastructure, Real Application Clusters for transparent scale-out and fault tolerance, Active Data Guard disaster recovery, and Online Data Evolution.

"The toughest job a DBA has is that of tuning and maintaining a mission-critical transactional database," said Carl Olofson, research vice president for IDC's Data Management Software research. "In addition to examining statistics and applying tuning adjustments, the DBA must also apply patches, including security patches, on a very frequent basis, which is both an error-prone and operationally-disruptive activity. With Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing, Oracle has eliminated these problematic tasks, allowing the DBA to concentrate on the higher value activity of enabling more business-responsive applications, and helping the enterprise to ensure that data will not be compromised due to known vulnerabilities."

Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most integrated public cloud, offering a complete range of services across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. It supports new cloud environments, existing ones, and hybrid, and all workloads, developers, and data. The Oracle Cloud delivers nearly 1,000 SaaS applications and 50 enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries around the world and supports 55 billion transactions each day.

