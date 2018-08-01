Lennar Breaks Ground On Levity At Tustin Legacy

TUSTIN, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), the nation's leading homebuilder, today broke ground on Levity, a new community located in Tustin Legacy, the large-scale master-planned community that has transformed former Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin into a dynamic residential destination in the heart of Orange County, California. When complete, Levity will add three unique home collections, encompassing 218 new homes, to Tustin Legacy: the Fleet townhomes, Velocity stacked flats and Icon single-family detached homes.

"Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of Tustin Legacy," said City of Tustin Mayor Al Murray. "Levity will expand the depth and breadth of home options at a price point that is within reach for a larger number of young families, first-time buyers and empty nesters wanting to attain the lifestyle that so many others have come to enjoy at Tustin Legacy."

"We are excited to partner with the City of Tustin to bring this vibrant new community to Tustin Legacy," said Jeremy Parness, California Coastal Division President for Lennar. "We have designed brand new floor plans that incorporate thoughtful design details and we are committed to providing the highest quality of home products and highest quality lifestyle at this prestigious setting."

Slated to open for sales in June 2019, Levity at Tustin Legacy will feature three distinct home collections. The Velocity collection will sit at the center of Levity, offering 60 two- and three-story motorcourt flats ranging from approximately 1,554 to 3,016 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two to three-and-one-half baths. Lennar's Fleet collection will sit along Moffett Drive, Victory Road and Tustin Ranch Road, offering 101 contemporary, three-story townhomes that range in size from approximately 1,383 to 2,210 square feet and include two to four bedrooms and two to three- and-one-half baths. Icon will be located along Moffett Drive, Park Avenue and Victory Road, and features 57 three-story detached, single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,961 to 2,748 square feet, with three bedrooms and two-and-one-half baths.

All home designs within Levity reflect how today's home shoppers want to live, with contemporary floor plans, cool color palettes and high-tech features that meet the needs of a wide range of tech-savvy residents. Exteriors at Levity boast a varied-height flat roof design, creating a visually compelling curb appeal. Open concept interiors sweep from bright and welcoming entries into spacious great rooms and modern kitchens. Large windows, balconies and large rooftop decks, on select homes, further expand living spaces and embrace Southern California's trademark indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Residents at Levity will also enjoy access to The Connection, a .6 acre community recreation facility featuring a swimming pool, spa, barbeques, showers and restrooms. Levity will also feature a plaza area at the corner of Moffett Drive and Tustin Ranch Road.

Tustin Legacy is located in the heart of Orange County, minutes from John Wayne Airport, Metrolink, more than a half-dozen primary interstates and highways, and most of the area's major employment corridors, educational institutions, entertainment and dining destinations, amusement parks and natural mountain and coastal attractions.

For more information about Levity at Tustin Legacy, please call 949.234.7880 or visit www.lennar.com/levity.

About Tustin Legacy

Tustin Legacy is a 1,600-acre master-planned community located in the City of Tustin that is being developed on land formerly known as Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin. For more information, visit www.tustinlegacy.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. We invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-breaks-ground-on-levity-at-tustin-legacy-300689727.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation