Liberty University Among Top 10 Institutions for Military Tuition Assistance

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Military Times released its Top 50 Schools for Tuition Assistance last week with Liberty University listed at No. 8.

Over fiscal year 2017, Liberty provided more than $14.5 million for military service members, veterans, and their spouses, who took a combined 20,461 courses. Liberty's military students also enjoyed a 90 percent course completion rate (higher than most of the top 10 institutions).

"We consider it a privilege to support the hardworking men and women who serve this great nation," said Emily Foutz, director of Liberty'sOffice of Military Affairs. "We are able to see firsthand the positive impact an education can have in preparing service members and veterans to advance in their military and civilian careers. Their college education, combined with the exceptional experiences and training they receive in the military, is often the springboard they need to continue to advance on their journey."

Military Times also ranked Liberty No. 2 on its Best Online & Nontraditional Schools of 2018 list, recognizing the university's vibrant military community both on campus and online. Liberty has been ranked in the top 10 by Military Times for the past eight years.

Liberty ranked No. 7 among private institutions on the 2018-19 Military Friendly schools list, with more than 30,000 active military service members, veterans, and military spouses currently pursuing degrees from their bases, stations, or homes around the world.

Last year, Liberty was officially recognized as the first Purple Heart University in Virginia.

"In many ways, our veteran students are the heart of our university and have consistently become a larger percentage of our student population," Foutz said. "Our military students motivate us to continue to advance in our services and commitments as well. It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve this amazing group of extraordinary individuals."

More than 30 percent of Liberty'sClass of 2018 had military ties. Many military graduates participate in Liberty's Commencement exercises each May, including a Military Graduate Recognition Ceremony. Some who are unable to attend Commencement on campus participate in graduation ceremonies held on their military bases, where university staff often join them in the celebration.

Liberty aims to meet the educational needs of service members, veterans, and their spouses, whether they are studying on campus or online. The Office of Military Affairs offers a variety of educational resources and special events, including Military Emphasis Week, for military students. Student veterans can visit the Veterans Center in the Montview Student Union, where they can connect with fellow veterans, as well as with faculty, staff, and community residents who serve as their mentors.

Visit Liberty.edu/Military for information on tuition discounts, scholarships, and book vouchers, as well as resources and a community network for military students.

(Liberty University is not affiliated with the Department of Defense or any military service.)

