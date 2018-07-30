Locations within the ARS®/Rescue Rooter® Network Raised $80,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees from ARS/Rescue Rooter, a privately-held national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, recently donated $80,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Throughout 2018, locations within the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network are supporting the St. Jude mission through monetary donations and volunteerism. Programs include a $1 donation for new "Likes" on local branch Facebook pages and a $25 donation for new residential HVAC system installations (up to a maximum total donation of $200,000). In addition, these locations have, and will continue to offer, both their employees and customers the opportunity to donate directly to St. Jude.

"We are extremely honored to partner with St. Jude and support its lifesaving mission: 'Finding cures, Saving children. ®,'" said Scott Kacic, East Zone President at ARS/Rescue Rooter. "Giving back to those in need is a mission strongly shared throughout our organization. Many of our employees have been impacted by childhood cancer, and to have the opportunity to help the patients and families of St. Jude through both financial resources and time is tremendously important to all of us."

ARS/Rescue Rooter will be presenting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a check quarterly.

Locations in the following cities are supporting this cause:

