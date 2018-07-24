24.07.2018 01:37:00

M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DENVER, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents($0.30) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 to shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 195,000 homebuyers since 1977.  MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, South Florida, Seattle and Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdc-holdings-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300685185.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

