|
25.07.2018 02:15:00
MEG Energy Announces Resignation of Director
CALGARY, July 24, 2018 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) announces the resignation of Daniel S. Farb as a director of the Corporation effecitve immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Farb for his services as a director.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG."
For further information, please contact:
Investors and Media
John Rogers
Vice President, Investor Relations and External Communications
403-770-5335
john.rogers@megenergy.com
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schließt fester
Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die US-Börsen freundlich.