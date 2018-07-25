MEG Energy Announces Resignation of Director

CALGARY, July 24, 2018 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) announces the resignation of Daniel S. Farb as a director of the Corporation effecitve immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Farb for his services as a director.

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG."

