MTC-ABAG Executive Director Steve Heminger Announces Retirement

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Heminger, executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) since 2001 and of the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) since July 2017, today notified the Commission's Executive Committee that he will retire from both positions on February 28, 2019.

"After more than 17 years at the helm, Steve stands among the giants of the transportation world," observed MTC Chair and Rohnert Park City Councilmember Jake Mackenzie, who announced Heminger's retirement at the Commission's regular July meeting. "By charting a steady course through often-turbulent waters, Steve has shaped a bigger, safer and sounder Bay Area transportation network in which his legacy will be found in items as small as a Clipper card or as big as the new Bay Bridge."

Mackenzie today named himself and six other Commission members to a committee that will guide selection of Heminger's successor.

Heminger, 58, has served as MTC's Executive Director since 2001. He joined the MTC staff in 1993 as manager of Legislation and Public Affairs, and was elevated to deputy executive director in 1999 before assuming the top staff position two years later.

MTC is the transportation planning, funding and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. ABAG is the regional planning agency for the Bay Area's nine counties and 101 cities and town, and is recognized as the first council of governments in California.

