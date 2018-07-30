Magenic Hires Respected Industry Veteran and Microsoft MVP

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magenic, a Minneapolis-based business technology consulting firm, today announced that it has hired respected software development veteran Stuart Celarier as an associate principal consultant.

Celarier is a well-known and highly regarded expert in cloud computing, specifically in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft .NET services, and an eight-time recipient of the Microsoft MVP award for his passionate work in services and enterprise integration. Celarier's background includes tenures at Microsoft, Sage, Neudesic, Visual Stuart, Aivea, and Corillian (Fiserv). Additionally, Celarier spent five years co-directing the Portland Code Camp; he co-chaired the Birds-of-a-Feather track at eight national Microsoft conferences; he has written countless articles and spoken at dozens of user groups and code camps; and he created the popular C# Whirlwind on Microsoft's Channel 9 community site.

In his new role with Magenic, Celarier will provide the firm's customers with an unprecedented connection to and knowledge of Microsoft and will serve as an invaluable Microsoft Azure and Microsoft .NET resource and advisor.

Said Celarier, "I am excited to join Magenic and for the opportunity to work with top-notch development team members on a great portfolio of clients. Magenic balances solving today's business problems and keeping a keen eye on new developments in our rapidly changing technology landscape, which is an excellent fit with my career."

"Stuart is among the most well-known and well-respected cloud computing and Microsoft experts in our industry today, and we are honored and thrilled that he has joined our team," said Rockford Lhotka, Magenic CTO. "His expertise further enhances our talented team and our robust capabilities, and we believe whole-heartedly that our clients will reap tremendous benefits working with him."

About Magenic

Over the past 20 years, Magenic has earned a reputation as a leader in business technology consulting. The firm is recognized for its premier technical talent as well as its proven project management and delivery processes. Magenic prides itself on transforming businesses through technology, moving companies forward with quality and speed. To learn more about Magenic, visit magenic.com.

