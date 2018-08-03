RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Triangle Business Journal hosted the 2018 CEO of the Year Awards at the Umstead Hotel and Spa. This is the TBJ's fourth year presenting these awards. Winners span a variety of industries from finance to health care. "It is an honor to be recognized by the business community in North Carolina. This is a highly competitive state. Some of the biggest names in business are headquartered here. To win anything in North Carolina is an honor," said Chad Price, President and CEO of Mako Medical Laboratories. Chad Price also thanked Dr. Scott, President of Wake Tech – North Carolina's largest community college for building programs that provide job-ready students for the market.

These awards were designed to recognize the benchmark of leadership, corporate values, community interest, and global insight. Winners were chosen based on surveys from other CEOs and top local executives. Mako Medical Laboratories has been recently recognized as the fastest growing company in North Carolina, as a Best Place to Work, and winner of the Life Science Award. Mako Medical Laboratories is also a preferred company with every major insurance company and is leading the way on a new DNA test for PTSD. "What drives us at Mako is our mission. We are passionate about making an impact with local nonprofits, charities, supporting missionaries overseas, and only hiring veterans for many of our departments. That's why we do Mako," said Chad Price.

Media Contact Info

Josh Arant

2002360@gmail.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.png

image4.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mako-medical-laboratories-ceo-ranks-as-one-of-the-top-ceos-in-north-carolina-300691863.html

SOURCE Triangle Business Journal