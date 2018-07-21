Medtrics Lab Receives 2018 Production Innovation Award from Bucknell University SBDC

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted the Celebration of Small Business and 40th Anniversary Event on July 19 in Lewisburg PA.

Business owners, legislators, university officials, economic development partners, and startup enthusiasts joined the SBDC in recognition of the entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial leaders of the region.

Medtrics Lab was announced as the recipient of the 2018 Product Innovation Award, recognizing innovation in new product development and for exemplary performance as a member of Startup Lewisburg, Bucknell University's home for innovators in downtown Lewisburg.

Steven Stumbris, Director of the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center on Medtrics' success:

"From the first time I saw Dr. Santhosh Cherian pitch Medtrics at a Startup Lewisburg networking event, it was clear that his depth of knowledge as a resident, coupled together with a rare talent for user experience design was a special combination. To have seen him and CEO Chris Tokodi grow Medtics from a prototype to a successful company in our incubator has been rewarding and inspiring, and they are poised for remarkable growth."

Chris Tokodi, Medtrics CEO on receiving the 2018 Product Innovation Reward:

"The team at Medtrics is grateful and honored to receive this recognition from the Bucknell SBDC. Since inception, it has been our mission to understand the problems that medical education organizations face every day and to find innovative ways of solving them utilizing our clinical expertise and user-friendly platform. We're looking forward to a future full of new challenges and opportunities for innovation."

About the Bucknell SBDC

The Bucknell University Small Business Development Center has been helping businesses start, grow, and prosper for 40 years in Union, Northumberland, Juniata, Montour, Perry and Snyder counties. Bucknell is part of the network of Pennsylvania SBDCs, the only statewide, nationally accredited program that provides high quality one-on-one consulting, training, and information resources to empower new and existing businesses. The SBDC program is a public/private partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and 18 universities and colleges across the Commonwealth.

In 40 years, the center has served over 7,000 clients, and last year the SBDC helped entrepreneurs to start 33 new businesses, secure over $10 million in investments and increase their sales by over $13 million. For more information on the Bucknell SBDC, visit their website here.

About Medtrics Lab

Medtrics is the next evolution in clinical education technology. A modern, cloud-based Graduate and Undergraduate Clinical Education management and collaboration platform that was founded by and created for healthcare professionals. What makes Medtrics Lab unique is their obsession with usability and the user experience. Leveraging their combined experience in clinical education to create an institutional level platform that not only simplifies workflow and saves time but is also fun to use. For more information on Medtrics visit their website here.

