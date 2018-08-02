Mercedes-Benz Canada reports steady sales through 2018

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network are pleased to report the company retailed 4,140 vehicles in July, boosting the number of vehicles sold to 30,985 year-to-date. The company's popular C-Class Sedans, as well as the GLC and GLE SUVs and Coupes, continued to be primary volume-drivers.

In July, the number of passenger cars and luxury light trucks sold was roughly even, at 1,770 and 1,773 units retailed respectively. In all, 3,543 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were delivered throughout the month. Within the passenger car segment, demand for the S-Class Sedan and Cabriolet pushed overall growth in the S-Class family of vehicles to 27.8%, while sales of the consistently popular C-Class family of vehicles grew by an impressive 32.7% compared with July 2017. Among luxury light trucks, the GLE SUV and Coupe saw the most notable sales growth, with a 5.0% increase in units delivered.

Year-to-date, the company's numbers were roughly in line with 2017's results, with 26,719 units sold representing a slight 0.2% decrease compared to the 26,785 vehicles that were delivered last year. This year's total comprised 12,701 passenger cars and 14,018 luxury light trucks. Throughout 2018, sales have been supported by the continuing popularity of the brand's SUV lineup (+9.1%).

The Mercedes-Benz Vans division reported 566 units were retailed over the course of July, bringing the total number of vehicles delivered year-to-date to 4,053. The Sprinter continued to be a notable volume-driver for the division as well as for the company, with a 13.7% growth in July and a 7.1% growth year-to-date.

31 smart fortwo vehicles were delivered in July.

The Mercedes-Benz Pre-Owned division reported best-ever July results for sales of pre-owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. In all, 1,544 units were delivered during the month, which represented an 8.6% growth over July 2017. That total comprised 1,117 Certified Pre-Owned units, up 5.6% compared with the same period last year. Year-to-date, the division saw 3.4% growth, retailing 10,365 pre-owned vehicles in the first seven months of 2018, of which 8,034 were Certified Pre-Owned (+0.1%).

"Our dealers have risen to the occasion to ensure that Mercedes-Benz Canada remains competitive in a challenging – and changing - marketplace," says Brian D. Fulton, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "There is a great deal of energy in the network, and we are fortunate to have had the right combination of product and programs to achieve another successful month."

JULY 2018 MTD YTD 2018 2017 % 2018 2017 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 3,543 3,717 -4.7 26,719 26,785 -0.2 smart 31 36 -13.9 213 219 -2.7 Mercedes-Benz Vans 566 580 -2.4 4,053 3,802 6.6 TOTAL 4,140 4,333 -4.5 30,985 30,806 0.6

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,700 people in 21 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 11 Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 48 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 52,298 vehicles in 2017. This represents the best year ever for the company and has positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the fourth consecutive year.

