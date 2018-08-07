07.08.2018 02:12:00

Meredith Corporation To Report Fiscal 2018 And Fourth Quarter Results

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company serving 175 million unduplicated American women and 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women, will host a conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss its fiscal 2018 full year and fourth quarter results, and will distribute an earnings release prior to the call. To listen, visit Meredith Corporation's Investor Relations section at www.meredith.com prior to the start of the call. An archive version of the formal remarks and the audio portion of the webcast will be available later that day on Meredith's website.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's balanced portfolio consistently generates substantial free-cash flow, and the Company is committed to growing Total Shareholder Return through dividend payments, share repurchases and strategic investments.  Meredith's current annualized dividend of $2.18 per share yields 4 percent. Meredith has paid a dividend for 71 straight years and increased it for 25 consecutive years.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporation-to-report-fiscal-2018-and-fourth-quarter-results-300692785.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

