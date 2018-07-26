Michael Kidd appointed Chief Financial Officer at C21 Investments

Leading Integrated Cannabis Company continues to build world-class operations

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ - C21 Investments [CSE:CXXI] continues to build a strong management team with the appointment of Michael Kidd as Chief Financial Officer. A native of Vancouver with international experience, Kidd brings an extensive background in finance with privately held firms in a variety of industries ranging from forestry to online retailing. Kidd will report to Robert Cheney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and his appointment is effective immediately.

"Michael has valuable experience in operations of large assets and treasury management," said Cheney. "His experience in multiple, diverse industries makes him ideally qualified for a role with a high-growth firm like C21, which is acquiring quality operators in the cannabis industry."

Kidd was most recently Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at E.C.S. Electrical Cable Supply Ltd., a privately held leading distributor with operations in Canada and Dubai. Kidd was also Chief Financial Officer of Storefront.com Online; Director of Finance for Pacific Forest Products of New Zealand, as well as VP Finance at CITIC, an Asia-based, multi-national investment firm with interests around the world, for its New Zealand and Canadian operations.

"With its strong balance sheet and definitive agreements to acquire cannabis companies in Nevada and Oregon, C21 is establishing a solid base with attractive growth potential," said Kidd. "The cannabis industry presents tremendous opportunity for companies that have revenue-producing assets, talented management, and an ethical culture."

ABOUT C21 INVESTMENTS

C21 Investments Inc. (CSE – CXXI) is a vertically integrated cannabis corporation that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The company has definitive agreements to acquire cannabis companies in Oregon and Nevada, that when closed will make C21 one of the largest public cannabis companies by revenue in the world. C21's current and announced operations currently comprise Silver State Relief in Nevada, as well as Phantom Farms, Swell Companies, Eco Firma Farms, and five dispensaries in two states. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil and vaporizer cartridges.

The CSE has not accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE C21 Investments Inc.