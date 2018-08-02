Michael Novogratz Announces Beneficial Ownership in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Michael Novogratz announced today that, following completion of the previously announced business combination among Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galaxy Digital LP and First Coin Capital Corp., completed by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement") resulting in the formation of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") (TSXV: GLXY), he beneficially owns 213,696,000 Class B limited partnership units ("GDH B Units") of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP") which, pursuant to the GDH LP Limited Partnership Agreement (the "GDH LPA"), are exchangeable for ordinary shares of Galaxy Digital (the "Shares") on a one-for-one basis subject to customary adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends and reclassifications and other similar transactions or, at the election of GDH LP, an amount of cash in lieu of Shares.

Upon completion of the Arrangement, the GDH B Units beneficially owned by Mr. Novogratz represented, on a fully-diluted basis, 77.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares (assuming conversion of only the GDH B Units held by Mr. Novogratz). Mr. Novogratz was the beneficial owner of no securities of the Company immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement. Mr. Novogratz's ownership of GDH B Units is for investment purposes. Subject to applicable law, Mr. Novogratz may purchase or sell securities of the Company from time to time as deemed appropriate based on market conditions and other circumstances.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Novogratz under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company's head office is located at 107 Grand Street, New York, New York, 10013, USA.

SOURCE Michael Novogratz