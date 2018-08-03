Mid-Year Global Semiconductor Sales Up 20.4 Percent Compared to 2017

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $117.9 billion during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 6.0 percent over the previous quarter and 20.5 percent more than the second quarter of 2017. Global sales for the month of June 2018 reached $39.3 billion, an uptick of 1.5 percent over last month's total of $38.7 billion, and a surge of 20.5 percent compared to the June 2017 total of $32.6 billion. Cumulatively, year-to-date sales during the first half of 2018 were 20.4 percent higher than they were at the same point in 2017. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

"Halfway through 2018, the global semiconductor industry continues to post impressive sales totals, notching its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 and record monthly sales in June," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Global sales have increased year-to-year by more than 20 percent for 15 consecutive months, and sales of every major product category increased year-to-year in June. Sales into the Americas market continue to be strong, with year-to-date totals more than 30 percent higher than at the same point last year."

Regionally, sales increased compared to June 2017 in China (30.7 percent), the Americas (26.7 percent), Europe (15.9 percent), Japan (14.0 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (8.6 percent). Sales also were up compared to last month in China (3.2 percent), Japan (1.3 percent), the Americas (1.2 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.5 percent), but down slightly in Europe (-0.8 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2018 SIA Databook.

June 2018





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 8.24 8.34 1.2% Europe 3.70 3.67 -0.8% Japan 3.35 3.39 1.3% China 13.16 13.59 3.2% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.27 10.32 0.5% Total 38.72 39.31 1.5%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.59 8.34 26.7% Europe 3.16 3.67 15.9% Japan 2.98 3.39 14.0% China 10.40 13.59 30.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.50 10.32 8.6% Total 32.63 39.31 20.5%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Jan/Feb/Mar Apr/May/Jun % Change Americas 8.09 8.34 3.1% Europe 3.60 3.67 1.8% Japan 3.21 3.39 5.7% China 11.99 13.59 13.3% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.21 10.32 1.1% Total 37.10 39.31 6.0%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – microchips that control all modern electronics – enable the systems and products we use to work, communicate, travel, entertain, harness energy, treat illness, and make new scientific discoveries. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. In 2017, U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $189 billion, and semiconductors make the global trillion-dollar electronics industry possible. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mid-year-global-semiconductor-sales-up-20-4-percent-compared-to-2017--300691967.html

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association