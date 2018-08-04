Morgan Auto Group Purchases First Hyundai And Third Mitsubishi Dealer, Representing Acquisitions No. 31 and 32

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morgan Auto Group has acquired two new dealerships, Brandon Hyundai and Brandon Mitsubishi, bringing the group's total count to 32 dealerships. This recent purchase also adds the Hyundai brand to Morgan's portfolio.

"The Brandon Hyundai and Brandon Mitsubishi acquisitions are exciting on many fronts. They bring an excellent volume brand like Hyundai to our group and extend our presence in a Brandon market where we have always enjoyed doing business," said Brett Morgan, CEO of Morgan Auto Group.

Both dealerships are located at 9915 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa, near another Morgan dealership, Brandon Honda.

"We have long known and admired the seller John Wendkos—who has owned car dealerships for almost 50 years—and were honored that he chose to sell the dealerships to us. These acquisitions present the perfect mix of great brands and a stellar location," said Bennett Acuff, VP of Morgan Auto Group.

The automotive group also announced that industry veteran, Jerry Clark, will serve as the new general manager for both stores, noting that Clark was recruited from Maryland for his high level of experience.

"We are very excited to see what the future holds for these two dealerships under the leadership of the new general manager Jerry Clark," said Acuff.

Tom Moore, COO of Morgan Auto Group, also commented on Clark's new position and his experience. "We are very fortunate to have Jerry Clark join our team as the general manager for both Brandon Hyundai and Mitsubishi. Jerry started his career in 1983 as a salesperson in Hagerstown, Maryland; and since then, has held virtually every position that a car dealership has to offer, including over 20 years as a general manager. This depth of experience provides Jerry with the skill level needed to train our team members to deliver outstanding customer service in both the sales and service operations," said Moore.

"Jerry is very involved in the Special Olympics program, including past service as a member of the Maryland Special Olympics Board of Directors. Jerry, along with his wife Andrea and three children, will be a great addition to our local community and the two dealerships," he continued.

The Tampa-based dealership group now represents 10 brands across 10 stores in Tampa alone, including Honda, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, MINI, and the newly acquired Hyundai and Mitsubishi.

"It's a great honor to take on this new position at Brandon Hyundai and Brandon Mitsubishi. My number one priority in the coming months as general manager will be to bringing Morgan's signature customer service processes to these stores. We have already begun making minor facility changes that will enhance the overall customer experience and which are representative of our new tagline New Owners, New Attitude," said Jerry Clark, general manager of Brandon Hyundai and Brandon Mitsubishi.

Morgan Auto Group also has BMW and Lamborghini stores in Sarasota as well as a car wash, International Auto Spa.

ABOUT MORGAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Morgan Auto Group is one of the largest, privately held automotive dealer groups in the nation, recently ranked in the top 50 by Automotive News.

Through its 32 dealerships, the Tampa-based business offers 22 unique brands, from Honda to Lamborghini, with new, certified pre-owned, and quality used vehicles available for lease or purchase. These retail locations also sell car parts, service contracts, along with maintenance and repair services.

The company's famous slogan, "When You Make It Morgan, We Make It Happen" is the basis for all customer service, branding, promotions, and other key operations at its 32 locations from Columbia, Missouri, to Naples, Florida.

