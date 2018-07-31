31.07.2018 17:05:00

NASA Administrator, Johnson Director Discuss Leadership in Space Exploration

HOUSTON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will host a media roundtable at 9:35 a.m. CDT Thursday, Aug. 2, at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston with Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer. The two will talk about Johnson's role in maintaining NASA's position as the leader in human space exploration.

Due to space limitations, seats will be available for a limited number of reporters. Cameras will be allowed only for a photo opportunity immediately preceding the roundtable. To participate, media must contact the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 31. Media must arrive at Johnson's main gate, located at 2101 NASA Parkway, no later than 8:30 a.m. to receive credentials and be escorted to the event.

Bridenstine is NASA's 13th administrator. He was nominated by President Donald Trump, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and sworn in April 23. In this role, Bridenstine leads an agency critical to the nation's economy, security and technological preeminence.

Geyer is Johnson's 12th director, a position to which he was appointed by Bridenstine on May 25. Geyer leads a workforce of approximately 10,000 civil servant and contractor employees at one of NASA's largest installations.

