08.08.2018 00:17:00
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $7,531,000 or $1.02 per share. This compares to net income of $6,408,000 or $0.87 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and compares to net income of $6,707,000 or $0.91 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reduced its estimated federal income tax rate to 24.5%, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017. For periods prior to March 31, 2018, the Company's federal income tax rate was 35%. Although the resulting reduction in corporate tax rates was not effective until January 1, 2018, the Company recorded a $1.2 million impairment of its deferred tax asset during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, upon enactment of the legislation.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $20,654,000 or $2.80 per share. This compares to net income of $22,176,000 or $3.00 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
6/30/18
3/31/18
6/30/17
6/30/18
6/30/17
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
19,620
18,345
19,888
57,012
54,988
Provision for loan losses
500
1,850
400
2,350
950
Non-interest income
8,396
8,386
10,177
28,444
38,913
Non-interest expense
16,983
17,205
18,759
51,990
57,152
Income tax expense
3,002
1,268
4,199
10,462
13,623
Net income
$
7,531
6,408
6,707
20,654
22,176
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
1,996,012
1,910,515
2,074,089
1,996,012
2,074,089
Total loans held for sale
123,748
86,195
174,098
123,748
174,098
Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net
1,650,993
1,589,580
1,530,059
1,650,993
1,530,059
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
1,481,446
1,446,947
1,324,141
1,481,446
1,324,141
Stockholders' equity
226,752
223,978
226,807
226,752
226,807
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
30.71
30.33
30.72
30.71
30.72
Earnings per share
1.02
0.87
0.91
2.80
3.00
Cash dividends paid per share
0.50
2.50
0.32
3.32
0.90
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
1.54%
1.31%
1.34%
1.36%
1.47%
Return on equity (annualized net incomedivided by average stockholders' equity)
13.37%
11.12%
11.93%
11.98%
13.40%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,384,851
7,384,411
7,383,569
7,384,521
7,398,236
