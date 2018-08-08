NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $7,531,000 or $1.02 per share. This compares to net income of $6,408,000 or $0.87 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and compares to net income of $6,707,000 or $0.91 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reduced its estimated federal income tax rate to 24.5%, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017. For periods prior to March 31, 2018, the Company's federal income tax rate was 35%. Although the resulting reduction in corporate tax rates was not effective until January 1, 2018, the Company recorded a $1.2 million impairment of its deferred tax asset during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, upon enactment of the legislation.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $20,654,000 or $2.80 per share. This compares to net income of $22,176,000 or $3.00 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







6/30/18 3/31/18 6/30/17

6/30/18 6/30/17 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 19,620 18,345 19,888

57,012 54,988

Provision for loan losses



500 1,850 400

2,350 950

Non-interest income



8,396 8,386 10,177

28,444 38,913

Non-interest expense



16,983 17,205 18,759

51,990 57,152

Income tax expense



3,002 1,268 4,199

10,462 13,623

Net income

$ 7,531 6,408 6,707

20,654 22,176



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

















Total assets

$ 1,996,012 1,910,515 2,074,089

1,996,012 2,074,089

Total loans held for sale

123,748 86,195 174,098

123,748 174,098

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,650,993 1,589,580 1,530,059

1,650,993 1,530,059

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,481,446 1,446,947 1,324,141

1,481,446 1,324,141

Stockholders' equity

226,752 223,978 226,807

226,752 226,807

















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:















Book value per share

$ 30.71 30.33 30.72

30.71 30.72

Earnings per share

1.02 0.87 0.91

2.80 3.00

Cash dividends paid per share

0.50 2.50 0.32

3.32 0.90



















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

1.54% 1.31% 1.34%

1.36% 1.47%

Return on equity (annualized net incomedivided by average stockholders' equity)

13.37% 11.12% 11.93%

11.98% 13.40%



















Weighted average shares outstanding

7,384,851 7,384,411 7,383,569

7,384,521 7,398,236

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-300693623.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.