NBA Defensive Player of Year Rudy Gobert celebrating his Guadeloupean roots in NYC during the cocktail reception in honor of the 40th Anniversary of legendary "Route du Rhum" solo sailing race

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, The Regional Council of Guadeloupe in partnership with the Guadeloupe Islands Tourism Board held a press cocktail reception at the Flatiron Hotel Penthouse rooftop in honor of the 40th Anniversary of the "Route du Rhum." The legendary solo sailing competition links Saint Malo, Brittany to Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, every four years. The race will leave St. Malo on November 4 to arrive in Guadeloupe around November 10, 2018. This year the highly anticipated race will gather 121 skippers on the departure line and the arrival will be followed by ten days of "fête" all across the Guadeloupe archipelago which is renowned for its culture, unique gastronomy and award winning rums.

Gobert was invited by the Honorable Ary Chalus, President of the Region of Guadeloupe. "I met with Rudy in Guadeloupe two months ago and here we are tonight. He is our pride as an ambassador of Excellence and is now a member of the exclusive club of Guadeloupean athletes who have made their mark in sports history such as Thierry Henry, Teddy Riner, Lilian Thuram or more recently Soccer World Cup Champion Thomas Lemar," said Chalus.

When asked by journalists if he had the time to reconnect with Guadeloupe, Gobert responded: "I go to the Guadeloupe Islands once a year right after the season. I just go to relax and spend time with my father who lives there and do something for the kids. I always have a great time there; it's just a beautiful island; peaceful."

Norwegian Air will be resuming its 6-weekly nonstop flights from New York (JFK) and 3 weekly flights out of Fort Lauderdale on October, 29th, perfect timing for Americans to come and experience the arrival of the race in the Guadeloupe Islands.

Click here for what's new for 2018: 4*** Arawak Beach Resort opening, new airlift from Northern America, New Memorial temporary exhibition "human Zoos". You can access the picture album of August 1 press cocktail event here and video presentation of the "Route du Rhum" here

