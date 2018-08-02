NICE Named the Market Share Leader in Workforce Management by DMG Consulting

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as the market share leader in Workforce Management (WFM) based on the number of seats by independent industry analyst firm, DMG Consulting LLC. With 26.9 percent share of the WFM sector in 2017, NICE's WFM solution holds the largest share of the market in terms of seats, resulting in the top position. This market share is an increase from 25.6 percent held in 2016. NICE's advanced analytics-based solutions include CXone, a fully integrated cloud-based WFM suite, Adaptive WFO, as well as an end-to-end persona based WFO solution.

The DMG report points out "WFM remains the most important and impactful productivity tool in contact centers, where it is used to optimize the allocation of staff resources. (Agents account for 60 percent to 70 percent of the cost of contact centers in North America with 200 or more employees.) However, while it is necessary to keep people related cots as low as possible, this requirement must be balanced against the need to keep agents satisfied and engaged so they want to remain in the organization." DMG expects to see the growth rate of WFM to continue to be strong for the next 5–8 years.

DMG Consulting LLC’s annual "Workforce Management Product and Market Report" comprehensively analyzes the WFM market, solutions and product suites. The analysis provides an in-depth review of WFM suites including core forecasting and scheduling, intraday management, real-time adherence, time-off management, self-service and reporting capabilities, along with a variety of value-added and optional modules.

"We're pleased that our WFM solution has been credited as the market leader based on seats by DMG Consulting, having had a significant market share in this domain for the last 10 years consecutively." said Miki Migdal, President of NICE Enterprise Product Group, "NICE WFM is part of the fully integrated cloud customer experience platform, giving customers visibility across the front and back offices, optimizing scheduling and automating time-consuming process tasks.”

NICE WFM gears enterprises to deliver excellent customer experience by enabling them to increase engagement with agents and providing visibility across the front and back offices. By optimizing scheduling, automating time-consuming process tasks, enabling proactive responses in real-time to changing conditions and harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver accurate forecasting, the solution drives effective planning of contact center operations and positively influences the bottom line.

* Market share data is an aggregate of NICE and inContact on a pro forma basis for fiscal 2016.

