NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Games has recently made significant strides in growing its "mobile ready" game portfolio through its' Remote Game Server known as High 5 VAULT. This highly optimized HTML5 pipeline will deliver a consistent stream of new H5G games to bet365 starting in June through its integration with SG Digital. The successful performance of H5G's land-based hits for European operators has propelled the company to convert a larger portion of its award winning 400+ title content library for mobile web delivery.

"Our partnership with bet365 is the perfect marriage of a premium operator seeking to deliver the most authentic and engaging slot experiences through proven one of a kind content. High 5 Games will continue to expand the selection of slot titles from our diverse High 5 VAULT portfolio for bet365 to ensure our top-performing games are accessible to their players on any platform," says Anthony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games.

This newly architected HTML5 pipeline now offers High 5 Games' proven land-based content to more players in more places than ever before. The company has the exclusive online gaming rights to 100's of the most recognized IGT and Bally Tech land based video slot titles in the industry including Hoot Loot™, Golden Knight™, Valkyrie Queen, Jaguar Princess™, Gypsy, CHICAGO The Musical™, Thundering Buffalo™, etc.

High 5 Games continues to actively develop opportunities and to work with governing bodies throughout Europe to continue its aim of content distribution for all Regulated Territories from its' Global Headquarters at 1 WTC in New York. For further information about High 5 Games' B2B offerings, please contact BD@H5G.com.

About High 5 Games

Developing for the land-based, online, social, and mobile markets, High 5 Games has created hundreds of games that are played on six continents and in more than 150 countries. High 5 Games operates High 5 Casino, the premier destination for the most robust slot content library in the casino category with nearly 17 million players worldwide, as well as several niche social casino apps. The company's premiere remote game server, High 5 VAULT, integrates with online casinos around the world and features a selection of the company's top brands for real money play. High 5 Games is aimed at becoming the world leader in casino content production and distribution and has offices in New York City, New Jersey, Kansas City, and London.

Da Vinci Diamonds™, Cats™, Golden Goddess™, Pixies of the Forest™, Hoot Loot™, Golden Knight™, Jaguar Princess™, Thundering Buffalo™ trademark(s) and copyrights are owned and/or registered by IGT in the U.S. and/or other countries and used under license from IGT.

Valkyrie Queen, Gypsy and CHICAGO The Musical™ are video slot games created by High 5 Games.

