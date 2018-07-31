New "India for Beginners" custom tours give travellers a soft landing

TORONTO, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - New "India for Beginners" custom tours offers itineraries designed by an India travel expert to give travellers a soft landing.

"India is a fascinating travel destination, but many people feel daunted by the prospect of organizing a trip there," said Mariellen Ward of award-winning, India-focused travel blog Breathedreamgo. "With these tours, you start at a homestay in Delhi where you are introduced to the culture and cuisine of India, by an Indian family, in a safe, supportive environment."

The itineraries were created by well-known Canadian travel blogger Mariellen Ward of Breathedreamgo, and organized and sold by Indian-based travel company Cloud Itineraries. Mariellen has spent more than four years travelling in India over the past 12 years, and is based in Delhi.

"Having someone care for you while you are travelling in India is priceless," said Mariellen. "On these tours, someone will be available 24/7 while you are in India. We will meet you when you arrive in India, to brief you, and will give you a SIM card and connect with you via phone and WhatsApp so you can contact us at any time. Each tour comes with a one-hour, pre-tour consultation with me designed to get you ready for travel in India."

India for Beginners : Land of Kings and Queens takes travellers on an enchanting journey to the Taj Mahal and Rajasthan. It's an immersion into classical India, the fairy-tale like forts and palaces of Rajasthan, loping camels and dazzling peacocks, large turbans and neon-bright saris.

India for Beginners : Yoga, Nature and Spirituality will show you a different side of India, giving you a more serene and green adventure. This one is for people who want a taste of Yoga in India, and also want to see some of the country's pristine forests, thriving with birds and animals.

The tours start in Delhi and can be customized based on date, preferences, and budget. A South India itinerary is coming soon.

For more information about the trip, and to book, please visit: https://breathedreamgo.com/first-trip-to-india-tour/

Breathedreamgo also offers a Wildlife and Tiger Safari. The custom tours are organized and sold by Pugdundee Safaris, India's leader in tiger safaris and luxury, sustainable lodges. Guests will stay in Pugdundee Safaris award-winning lodges, be guided by their talented naturalists, enjoy delicious local foods, and take part in some very special, customized experiences – such as walking safaris, a boat ride, village visits, hiking, and one overnight camp. At least 8 game drives, in Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench are guaranteed – which means the chances of seeing a tiger are excellent.

For more information about the trip, and to book, please visit: https://breathedreamgo.com/tiger-tour-national-parks-in-india/

Breathedreamgo is an award-winning travel site dedicated to transformative travel – the kind of travel that changes you, and has a positive impact on local communities and environments. Breathedreamgo was founded in 2009 by Canadian travel writer and digital storyteller Mariellen Ward. Mariellen splits her time between Delhi and Toronto, and has spent about four years in India, in total, travelling the length and breadth of the country.

SOURCE Breathedreamgo