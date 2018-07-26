New Leadership Announced At Origins Behavioral HealthCare

DALLAS, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Caldwell has been named by TRT Holdings, Inc. to act as the next CEO and President of Origins Behavioral HealthCare. TRT Holdings is the parent company of Origins and is a diversified private holding company owned by the Rowling family of Dallas. TRT also owns other iconic brands, including Omni Hotels & Resorts and Gold's Gym.

For the last 30 years, Jim has worked with the Rowling family and has been an integral part of TRT. He has served in a number of leadership roles during his tenure including being the CEO and President of Omni Hotels & Resorts for over 15 years and President of TRT Holdings for over 12 years. Jim is passionate about businesses that positively impact the lives of their customers and is excited to be a part of the Origins team.

Caldwell follows Robert Rowling, Jr. who stepped aside last week to resume his work in the arena of clinical therapy. In an email to 300 Origins employees in West Palm Beach, Florida and South Padre Island, Texas, Rowling said, "My stepping down in no way hinders the mission or ability to continue to do incredible things with Origins. I am merely returning to that which gives me life and will focus my efforts as a therapist in the field of addiction."

"I want to thank Robert and wish him the very best as he returns to his first love of being a practicing therapist," said Caldwell. "I also want to take this opportunity to reaffirm TRT's commitment to Origins and its belief in the incredible opportunities that lie before us."

About Origins Behavioral HealthCare

Origins Behavioral HealthCare is a licensed provider of longer-term, gender-specific residential substance use disorder treatment and continuing care services for young adults, adults, baby boomers and seniors. The company's innovative programs comprise a comprehensive continuum of care for the treatment of alcoholism, addiction and co-occurring disorders. Origins' premier campuses are located in carefully selected locations around the United States, including South Padre Island, Texas, and Hanley Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Learn more about Origins' programs at www.originsrecovery.com. For the latest Origins news, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Jared Fuson

214-817-4943

jfuson@originsrecovery.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leadership-announced-at-origins-behavioral-healthcare-300687334.html

SOURCE Origins Behavioral HealthCare