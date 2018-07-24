|
24.07.2018 00:08:00
Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for August 7, 2018
HOUSTON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2018 financial and operational results on Monday, August 6, 2018 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2018 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:
Date:
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Time:
11:30 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial in:
Dial-in:
888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:
412-317-6061
Conference ID:
2098632
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Tuesday, August 14, 2018 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
877-344-7529
Intl. replay:
412-317-0088
Conference ID:
10122704
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com.
Additionally, Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Petroleum plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
August 15-16:
Citi's MLP / Midstream Infrastructure Conference – Las Vegas, NV
August 15-16:
Heikkinen Energy Conference – Houston, TX
September 25-26:
Johnson Rice 2018 Energy Conference – New Orleans, LA
About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.
Contact:
Oasis Midstream Partners
Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9638
Director, Investor Relations
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-second-quarter-2018-conference-call-for-august-7-2018-300685141.html
SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schließt uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenstart etwas unentschlossen.