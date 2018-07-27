Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. Announces Executive Appointments

LAKEVILLE, Mass. and MIDDLEBORO, Mass., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. announced the appointment of three new executives, Joseph Vanderstelt as SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Brian Schiegg as SVP, Chief Commercial Officer and Jamie Head as Chief Information Officer.

"Joe, Brian and Jamie are all seasoned leaders with strong track records and significant experience in consumer goods," said Bobby Chacko, President and CEO of Ocean Spray. "As we look to the future and growing the iconic Ocean Spray® brand, they will each play a critical role in reintroducing our farm to family story to a new generation of consumers and expanding our health and wellness portfolio in key categories."

Vanderstelt will oversee all of accounting, finance, and procurement. He has more than 20 years of finance and strategy experience in the beverage industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Craft Brewer Alliance (BREW), the 7th largest craft brewer in the country, where he oversaw all financial operations and investor relations activities as well as corporate strategy, revenue management, M&A, business analytics, and IT. Prior to joining Craft Brewer Alliance, Joe spent 14 years at MillerCoors and Miller Brewing Company in various strategy and finance roles including Sr. Director Finance and Strategy, where he led the development of financial and business strategies for the company's new craft/import division, Tenth and Blake.

Schiegg will lead North American Sales, International Sales and Operations, and eCommerce. He joins Ocean Spray from Mars, Inc., where he held a variety of key leadership positions, most recently serving as Head of Mars Wrigley Confectionery Americas Integration and Transformation. In that role, he was responsible for integrating the company's largest region, achieving significant savings and synergies for the business. He also served as General Manager of Mars Chocolate Canada and General Manager of Mars Retail Group. Prior to Mars, Brian began his career with Cargill, one of the world's largest agricultural trading and food processing conglomerates.

Head will be responsible for developing and overseeing the Cooperative's Information Technology. He joins Ocean Spray from GlaxoSmithKline where he served as CIO for Americas Consumer Healthcare with accountability for all commercial IT services and support for the Americas region as well as a member of the Americas Leadership team and Global CH IT Leadership team. Prior to joining GlaxoSmithKline, Head spent more than a decade at Mars Inc. in various IT leadership roles including CIO at MARS Drinks where he was a member of my leadership team and was the creator of the IT vision and strategy for growth.

Vanderstelt, Schiegg and Head will all join Ocean Spray's leadership team and report to Chacko.

About Ocean Spray

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry growers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category. The cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop.

