Olympus Property Continues to Expand Operations with the Acquisition of The Village at Crown Park

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property announces the closing of The Village at Crown Park in Willow Park, Texas, a Class-A garden style community built in 2015.

The Village at Crown Park is the sixth asset to be added to Olympus Property's eighth fund, WW Olympus Property VIII. This fund diversifies investors across four states providing direct ownership alongside Olympus at the same cost basis, without any mark up or catch up fees.

"Very few firms offer direct access to real estate projects with as competitive a fee structure as Olympus. Our interests are truly aligned with our Partners' to produce exceptional returns," said Chandler Wonderly, Principal at Olympus Property.



The Village at Crown Park is located a short distance from I-20 and twenty miles west of Fort Worth's central business district housing 38,000+ jobs. The property is the only multifamily property in the Aledo School District. Aledo High School is a seven-time state football champion and one of the most desirable high schools in the state.

"The Village at Crown Park is a beautiful property only 20 minutes from our corporate headquarters in a highly sought after school district and community. We are very pleased to be expanding our portfolio in our home state of Texas," said Anthony Wonderly, Principal of Olympus Property.

The Village at Crown Park consists of 258 Class "A" units including 50 townhome units. The two-story design throughout the property offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters with backsplashes, designer lighting and cabinets, framed mirrors, and a balcony or patio. The luxury community amenities include two resort style swimming pools, outdoor lounge areas with grills and picnic tables, gated entry, children's play area, clubhouse with wifi, a half-court basketball court, full size sand volleyball court, state-of-the art fitness center, movie theater, and a resident game room with billiards.

Olympus Property, founded in 1992, is a fully integrated real estate investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. Over its 26-year history, the company has become a successful and recognized name in the multi-family industry. Olympus currently owns and manages over 17,000 units across ten states including Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, New Mexico, Utah, and California.

To learn more about diversifying your portfolio with Olympus Property, please contact Braden Barr at 817-505-0528 or at Braden.Barr@OlympusProperty.com.

