06.08.2018 13:05:00
Oncor Reports Improved Second Quarter 2018 Results
DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") today reported second quarter 2018 net income of $143 million compared to second quarter 2017 net income of $112 million.
"We are pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter," said Allen Nye, chief executive of Oncor. "We have a solid plan in place, robust capital growth, and a vibrant service territory. For the remainder of 2018, we look forward to providing safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to our customers and meeting our financial objectives."
Oncor's net income of $232 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared favorably to net income of $185 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Financial and operational results are provided in Tables A, B, C and D below.
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table A - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Net Income
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017; $ millions
Q2 18
Q2 17
YTD 18
YTD 17
Operating revenues
$1,021
$964
$2,011
$1,899
Operating expenses:
Wholesale transmission service
238
229
483
460
Operation and maintenance
203
166
422
354
Depreciation and amortization
168
193
334
387
Provision in lieu of income taxes
47
67
80
112
Taxes other than amounts related to income taxes
121
107
246
220
Total operating expenses
777
762
1,565
1,533
Operating income
244
202
446
366
Other income and (deductions) ‒ net
(18)
(11)
(50)
(22)
Nonoperating benefit in lieu of income taxes
(4)
(6)
(11)
(11)
Interest expense and related charges
87
85
175
170
Net income
$ 143
$112
$ 232
$ 185
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table B - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
At June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017; $ millions
At 6/30/18
At 12/31/17
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1
$ 21
Trade accounts receivable ‒ net
686
635
Amounts receivable from members related to income taxes
4
26
Materials and supplies inventories ‒ at average cost
107
91
Prepayments and other current assets
94
88
Total current assets
892
861
Investments and other property
118
113
Property, plant and equipment – net
15,500
14,879
Goodwill
4,064
4,064
Regulatory assets
2,093
2,180
Other noncurrent assets
11
23
Total assets
$22,678
$22,120
liabilities and membership interests
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 1,296
$ 950
Long-term debt due currently
931
550
Trade accounts payable
252
242
Amounts payable to members related to income taxes
13
21
Accrued taxes other than amounts related to income
116
190
Accrued interest
82
83
Other current liabilities
179
188
Total current liabilities
2,869
2,224
Long-term debt, less amounts due currently
5,044
5,567
Liability in lieu of deferred income taxes
1,545
1,517
Regulatory liabilities
2,878
2,807
Employee benefit obligations and other
2,061
2,102
Total liabilities
14,397
14,217
Membership interests :
Capital account ― number of interests outstanding 2018 and 2017 – 635,000,000
8,380
8,004
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(99)
(101)
Total membership interests
8,281
7,903
Total liabilities and membership interests
$22,678
$22,120
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table C - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017; $millions
YTD 18
YTD 17
Cash flows – operating activities:
Net income
$ 232
$ 185
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
393
412
Provision in lieu of deferred income taxes – net
26
158
Other – net
(1)
(1)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Regulatory accounts related to reconcilable tariffs
45
(27)
Other operating assets and liabilities
(145)
(89)
Cash provided by operating activities
550
638
Cash flows — financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(144)
-
Change in short-term borrowings
346
367
Capital contributions from members
144
-
Distributions to members
-
(172)
Cash provided by financing activities
346
195
Cash flows — investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(926)
(856)
Other – net
10
8
Cash used in investing activities
(916)
(848)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(20)
(15)
Cash and cash equivalents — beginning balance
21
16
Cash and cash equivalents — ending balance
$ 1
$ 1
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table D – Operating Statistics
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017; mixed measures
Q2 18
Q2 17
YTD 18
YTD 17
Electric energy volumes (gigawatt-hours):
Residential
11,379
9,998
21,824
18,487
Other (a)
21,279
19,091
40,269
35,980
Total electric energy volumes
32,658
29,089
62,093
54,467
Electricity distribution points of delivery (end of period and in thousands) (b)
3,590
3,468
(a) Includes small business, large commercial and industrial and all other non-residential distribution points of delivery
(b) Based on number of active meters
***
Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.5 million homes and businesses and operating more than 134,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by a limited number of investors (including majority owner, Sempra Energy), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.
