25.07.2018 00:30:00
Ontario International Airport welcomes 2.4 million passengers in first half of 2018
ONTARIO, Calif., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2.4 million passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in the first six months of 2018, an increase of more than 11% over the same period last year as air travelers increasingly discovered the ease and convenience of the rapidly growing Southern California airport.
From January through June, total passenger volume rose to 2,435,043, 11.6% more than the first half of 2017. Of those, more than 2,340,000 were domestic travelers and more than 94,000 were international.
In June alone, ONT welcomed nearly 436,000 air travelers, an increase of 14.3% over June a year ago. Domestic passengers totaled more than 412,000, up 12% over last year; 23,500 were international travelers, nearly double the total from June 2017.
"We are gratified by the confidence our customers show in Ontario month after month," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "ONT management and staff work tirelessly to deliver a seamless and hassle-free customer experience that air travelers demand, and the increasing passenger volumes speak for our success."
Wapner expressed optimism that the strong results of the first half of the year and previous announcements of new commercial air service beginning later this summer bode well for ONT in the second half of 2018.
"With the arrival of new transcontinental service by Frontier Airlines in August and JetBlue in September, we are looking forward to an equally strong second half. Ontario's performance is even more remarkable since the transition to local control took place less than two years ago."
Shipments of commercial freight and mail also grew at a robust rate from January through June, increasing 17% to more than 351,000 tons from 300,500 tons during the same period a year ago.
In June, ONT handled more than 62,500 tons of cargo, a boost of nearly 17% over June last year.
June 2018
June 2017
% Change
YTD 2018
YTD 2017
% Change
Passenger Traffic
Domestic
412,390
368,452
11.9%
2,340,645
2,113,747
10.7%
International
23,500
12,860
82.7%
94,398
67,587
39.7%
Total
435,890
381,312
14.3%
2,435,043
2,181,334
11.6%
Air Cargo (Tons)
Freight
59,749
51,034
17.1%
336,433
286,312
17.5%
2,765
2,503
10.5%
15,206
14,210
7.0%
Total
62,514
53,537
16.8%
351,640
300,522
17.0%
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 18 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 64 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
