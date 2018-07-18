Optimizing Materials and Software for 3D Printing

BASF is expanding its cooperation with Materialise, a leading supplier of 3D printing technologies. At the same time, BASF has agreed to invest US$25 million in the Belgian company, which is headquartered in Leuven. The two partners are working together within the framework of an open business model to continuously improve materials and software for various 3D printing technologies and bring them more rapidly to the market. The companies are focusing on applications in the consumer goods sector and in the automotive and aviation industries. The agreement allows for systematic, wider scale testing and further optimization by BASF of its materials on the machines and within the infrastructure of Materialise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005599/en/

"Our two companies’ business areas complement each other very well and our cooperation will put us in an even better position to find and develop new business opportunities,” says Volker Hammes, Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH. The partners intend to accelerate the development of innovative applications and new materials. "With its 3D printing facilities in Leuven and innovative software solutions, Materialise has an outstanding infrastructure. Together, we can exploit our strengths even better to advance the 3D printing sector through the development of new products and technologies together with our partners and our customers,” adds Hammes.

"To increase the adoption of 3D printing as a complementary manufacturing technology for final products, our industrial customers increasingly demand more control, more choice and ultimately lower cost,” says Fried Vancraen, Materialise CEO. "We are confident that this collaboration with a leading manufacturer of materials will help to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in existing vertical markets and create significant business opportunities in new markets."

3D printing is a transformational technology that holds the potential to revolutionize entire industries by making it possible and cost-effective to mass manufacture entirely individualized products. It also allows for design optimizations and functional improvements, such as lighter designs, that are impossible to create with standard manufacturing technologies. As a result, more and more industries, including the aerospace, automotive, footwear and the eyewear industry, are adopting 3D printing to solve specific manufacturing challenges.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of €64.5 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates over 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005599/en/