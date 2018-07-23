Owen Mumford Launches New HIV Rapid Testing to European Markets

OXFORD, England, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Owen Mumford, a company with a reputation for innovative products, has announced that it has acquired exclusive rights to sell and distribute the rapid diagnostic HIV test, Simplitude™ Pro HIV across Europe.

Senior Product Manager, Tania MacKenzie says, "We are delighted to be introducing the product to the European market for the first time at AIDS2018 in Amsterdam.

"We believe that Simplitude™ Pro HIV meets the need for a reliable point-of-care diagnostic test that is simple to use and offers confidence in reliable test results to both patients and healthcare professionals."

Simplitude™ Pro HIV is the first rapid diagnostic test with a built-in safety lancet, blood collection unit, and strip test.

The blood collection unit ensures that the correct amount of blood is collected and transferred to give health care professionals confidence in a reliable result, while its built-in feature allows for a simplified procedure. This addresses several of the key challenges identified with rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) such as under collection of blood and complicated instructions which research[1] has been shown to lead to user error.

Tania MacKenzie concludes, "We believe that overcoming users' concerns around RDTs will encourage higher levels of testing in Europe and will improve early diagnosis, which is known to increase the chances of living a long and healthy life, while reducing the chances of HIV being transmitted to others."[2]

The device, which has already seen success in Africa, will be available to the European market in early 2019.

Owen Mumford will be demonstrating the Simplitude™ Pro HIV at booth 304 throughout AIDS2018.

ABOUT OWEN MUMFORD

Owen Mumford is a major healthcare company and device manufacturer that commercialises pioneering medical products in its own brand and custom device solutions for the world's major pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Owen Mumford's goal is to enhance access to diagnostics, encourage adherence to treatment and reduce healthcare costs, making a world of difference to a world of people.

Through advanced research involving end-users and healthcare professionals, and extensive design and manufacturing capabilities, Owen Mumford produces class-leading medical devices that are used globally and exports over 85% of its products to more than 60 countries worldwide.

Selected as one of The World Economic Forum's Global Growth Companies, Owen Mumford is a trusted partner to many of the world's biggest diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies. For further information visit http://www.owenmumford.com.

1. Figueroa et al (2018) Reliability of HIV rapid diagnostic tests for self-testing compared with testing by health-care workers: a systematic review and meta-analysis. The lancet HIV. ISSN 2405-4704 DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2352-3018(18)30044-4

2. https://ecdc.europa.eu/sites/portal/files/documents/HIV%20testing.pdf