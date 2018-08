PANDORA MAKES ORGANISATIONAL ADJUSTMENTS TO SUPPORT STRATEGY AND PROTECT PROFITABILITY

Changes will strengthen commercial functions, streamline manufacturing and shift resources to strategic priorities. 397 employees of PANDORA’s 27,000 employees will leave the company, of which 218 in Thailand.



PANDORA, the world’s largest jewellery brand, today announced organisational adjustments to align functions across the Company, support strategic priorities and protect profitability.

PANDORA will make changes in the following areas:

Strengthen cooperation between sales, marketing and merchandising

Optimise support functions, including providing more standardised reporting and processes

Ensure scale benefits from selected regional shared service centres

Implement a centralised operations and supply chain structure to streamline manufacturing

Shift more resources to strategic priorities such as digital and e-commerce

As a result of the organisational adjustments, 397 of PANDORA’s 27,000 employees will leave the Company, of which 218 employees are located in Thailand.

CEO Anders Colding Friis says:

"We have made important progress on our 2022 strategy since we launched it last year, and are on the right long-term direction for PANDORA. PANDORA has nearly doubled in size the past 3 years, and our ways of working have also grown rapidly and resulted in different organisational set-ups in different parts of the company. The adjustments we announce today will reduce complexity and free up resources that we can add to our strategic priorities. The adjustments are also – together with our procurement program – necessary to protect our profitability. Sadly, the changes mean that good employees will lose their jobs, and we are supporting them in the best possible way.”

The organisational changes are expected to reduce annual costs with around DKK 150 million from 2019.

