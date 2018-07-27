27.07.2018 23:49:00

PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable August 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 6, 2018.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Pahl Shipley

(505) 241-2160

(505) 259-8063

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-300688051.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB