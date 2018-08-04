Painted Canyon Construction Brings Affordable Remodeling Choices to Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Painted Canyon Construction is proud to announce that they are officially open for business for the greater Denver, Colorado area. The company specializes in remodeling projects for the key rooms of any home: the bathroom, basement, and kitchen.

Painted Canyon Construction is a fully licensed and insured remodeling agency that has been working hard to improve Denver area homes for over 15 years under the auspices of All About Bathrooms and IncePector Handyman. Now the design and tradesman expertise of both companies have been combined under the Painted Canyon Construction banner.

What sets Painted Canyon Construction apart from other remodeling contractors is an unparalleled focus on customer satisfaction and job completion. Whether one wishes some simple kitchen cabinet refurbishing or a full-blown bathroom remodel, no job is too big or too small. Sterling quality is insured as Painted Canyon Construction does not juggle many projects at once. Instead, the company focuses on a single project, thus ensuring that the job is done to the client's complete and utter satisfaction.

Jim Ince of Painted Canyon Construction says, "I and the rest of our staff have been blessed to provide quality remodeling services in and around Denver since 2001. We figured it was time to take the singular focus of both All About Bathrooms and IncePector Handyman and combine them into a single remodeling entity, Painted Canyon Construction. We offer the highest quality materials and products to completely transform the bathroom, kitchen, or basement in your home into the room of your dreams. Our design experts will help you select the perfect colors, textiles, patterns, fixtures, and furniture to fulfill your vision, and our fully licensed and insured craftsmen will see the job through. We have earned a sterling reputation for quality and for getting the job done right, the very first time. Unlike our competitors, we focus on a single project at one time, thus giving it our undivided attention. This allows us to complete jobs faster and with the highest possible level of quality. We're quite happy to tackle any remodeling project, whether it's just sprucing up your basement or bringing an old kitchen into the 21st century."

About Painted Canyon Construction

Painted Canyon Construction can be contacted for a free in-home estimate by emailing info(at)paintedcanyonconstruction.com or calling (720)-524-7546. One can also visit http://www.paintedcanyonconstruction.com/ to see pictures of remodeling projects and read testimonials from happy clients.

