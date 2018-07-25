Paris Hilton Skincare Launches New Product Line At CosmoProf North America

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Lifestyle, LLC, a skincare manufacturer based in Los Angeles, will debut its first full skincare line, Paris Hilton Skincare ProD.N.A., at CosmoProf North America in Las Vegas. Paris Hilton will make an appearance at the expo on Sunday, July 29th, as well as attend a VIP launch event for her skincare line the preceding night. The launch event, hosted by the American Influencer Awards, will take place at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

The new skincare line is called ProD.N.A. and features four products that are based upon a proprietary formulation trademarked, GenoMatrix. This advanced complex contains exclusive enzymes, sourced from the Mediterranean Sea, that help support the body's natural DNA repair process. The line is manufactured and packaged in Los Angeles and contains natural ingredients from around the world.

The products are available online from the Paris Hilton Skincare store and at select retailers both domestic and worldwide.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Hilton Lifestyle Group is committed to developing innovative, natural skincare products while incorporating the founders' vision of a genuine and transparent consumer/company relationship. With the help of world-renowned chemists and biologists, Paris Hilton and a team of industry experts established the company in 2016 with the goal of formulating skincare products for ingredient-conscious consumers that deliver measurable results and support skin health from within. Hilton Lifestyle is a privately held company based in Los Angeles, California.

ABOUT AMERICAN INFLUENCER AWARDS

The American Influencer Awards honor the greatest contributors of social media, by providing a platform for influencers, and recognizing the excellence of the top beauty talent. AIA celebrates the top beauty influencers across all social media platforms at it's annual awards show in Los Angeles, CA.

ABOUT HAKKASAN LAS VEGAS NIGHTCLUB

The nightclub at Hakkasan Las Vegas is the bold evolution of the prestigious global restaurant brand into an all-encompassing nightlife experience. The nightclub features creative partnerships with premier musical talent across various genres who have tailored their performances to suit the unique capabilities of the venue and complement their own versatile styles. Hakkasan Nightclub offers a diverse nightlife experience with a variety of areas and atmospheres, cutting-edge technology and inspired design immersed in three levels of refined decadence.

For product information, visit: parishiltonskincare.com

For corporate information, visit: hiltonlifestylegroup.com

For distribution inquiries, contact: distributors@hiltonlifestylegroup.com

Guests can find Hakkasan Nightclub on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paris-hilton-skincare-launches-new-product-line-at-cosmoprof-north-america-300686421.html

SOURCE Hilton Lifestyle, LLC