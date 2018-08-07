BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Bisogno is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at the Law Firm of Bisogno and Meyerson.

The Law Firm of Bisogno and Meyerson has served the Brooklyn, New York area for decades. An accidental injury law firm, Bisogno and Meyerson has committed itself to providing its clients with the quality legal services that they deserve. In an effort to better serve their clientele, the firm is adept in handling legal matters with regards to personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death.



With over thirty years of experience in the field of law under his belt, Patrick Bisogno is sought after for his exceptional legal advice. Throughout his career, Mr. Bisogno has attained extensive experience in the areas of Personal Injury Law, Construction Accidents, Products Liability, Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death and Premises Liability Litigation.

Early in his career, Mr. Bisogno attained his Juris Doctor degree from St. John's University School of Law, in 1989. In his previous years, Mr. Bisogno obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John's University in 1986.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Bisogno is an affiliate of several organizations including the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Richmond County Bar Association.



In recognition of his professional accolades, Mr. Bisogno reached two verdicts that exceeded 10 million dollars in construction cases and a $4 million verdict in a premise liability case. Mr. Bisogno received the largest verdict in New York State in 2011 for an Intentional Tort which was the nineteenth highest verdict of 2011. Mr. Bisogno was featured in New York Magazine as "New York's Top Verdicts and Settlements and Personal Injury Litigators." He was also elected for inclusion as a Diamond Member in the forthcoming Top Attorneys of North America 2017-2018 edition of The Who's Who Directories.

For more information, please visit https://bisognomeyerson.com/

