COLUMBUS, Ind., July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick (Woody) Harrison is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2018 Attorney of The Year in the field of Law.

With over four decades of experience under his belt, Patrick (Woody) Harrison is a trusted name in the legal industry. Throughout his career, Harrison has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Personal Injury Law and Medical Malpractice. Harrison states, "My life and career gives insight into not only the man I am, but the type of law I practice and why. Early life experiences clearly influenced my choice of the profession I have pursued with great passion in Columbus, Indiana, for more than 40 years."

Inspired by his father who was a physician, Harrison learned a lot about medicine while witnessing his dedication to saving lives and preventing them from being ruined. While serving in Vietnam, Harrison saw firsthand how people suffered without any relief in sight. This prompted him to make the career decision into the field of Law. Harrison knew "he wanted to make a difference as an attorney."

From 1968-1970, Harrison served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. While deployed in Vietnam, he took the LSAT exam for entrance into law school. After returning from Vietnam, he moved to Columbus, Indiana, where he has practiced law since 1973.

Harrison started his career in the legal field with the firm Goltra Cline King and Beck, where he practiced a wide range of law types – including divorce, bankruptcies, personal injury and more. However, Harrison focused on personal injury and medical malpractice early in his career – resulting in a special depth and breadth of experience in those particular areas. In 1984, Harrison and his former partner Mr. Beck formed Beck Harrison, P.C. In 2010, Harrison established his solo practice, which focused on personal injury and medical malpractice cases.

Early in his career, Harrison attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Indiana University in 1968. Thereafter, Harrison went on to complete his Juris Doctor degree from his alma mater.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Harrison is an elite member of several organizations including the American Bar Association, the Indiana Bar Association, the Bartholomew County Bar Association, the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association's College of Fellows, as well as their Emeritus Board of Directors, and the American Association for Justice.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Harrison was named Co-Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, and has been listed in Who's Who in American Law and is rated AV-Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell.

