Pattern Energy to Host 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Nasdaq & TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results by press release on Thursday, August 9, 2018, prior to market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Thursday, August 9, at 10:30 am Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Michael Garland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Michael Lyon, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, August 9, 2018 TIME: 10:30 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 TAPED REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833 REFERENCE NUMBER: 3199694

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of Pattern Energy's website at www.patternenergy.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 wind and solar power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire and one project it has agreed to sell, with a total owned interest of 2,861 MW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contacts:

