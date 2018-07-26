26.07.2018 22:58:00

Pattern Energy to Host 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Nasdaq & TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results by press release on Thursday, August 9, 2018, prior to market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Thursday, August 9, at 10:30 am Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Michael Garland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Michael Lyon, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details


DATE:

Thursday, August 9, 2018

TIME:

10:30 am ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450

TAPED REPLAY:

(855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833

REFERENCE NUMBER:

3199694

Pattern Energy Group Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Pattern Energy Group LP)

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of Pattern Energy's website at www.patternenergy.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Pattern Energy
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 wind and solar power facilities, including one project it has agreed to acquire and one project it has agreed to sell, with a total owned interest of 2,861 MW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contacts:


Media Relations

Matt Dallas

917-363-1333

matt.dallas@patternenergy.com

Investor Relations

Ross Marshall

416-526-1563

ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pattern-energy-to-host-2018-second-quarter-results-conference-call-300687513.html

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am Donnerstag war die Stimmung an den US-Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB