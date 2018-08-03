PharmaCielo Congratulates CEO Anthony Wile on Induction as Citizen of Colombia by Decree of President Santos

TORONTO and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - PharmaCielo Ltd. is pleased to announce and extend congratulations to our CEO, Anthony Wile, who became a citizen of Colombia, conferred by presidential decree at a ceremony held August 2nd in the historic Palacio de San Carlos in Bogotá hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs María Ángela Holguín. The granting of citizenship recognizes Mr. Wile's significant contributions to Colombia and commitment to bringing Canada and Colombia closer together.

A successful entrepreneur and author on economics and the financial markets, over the past 15 years Mr. Wile has been active in a number of Colombian business initiatives including in the mining industry, real estate and broader agricultural sector. Most recently, his efforts have focused on development of the newly established medicinal cannabis industry through leadership of PharmaCielo, Colombia's first fully licensed and operational cultivator and processor of medicinal cannabis oil extracts.

"I would like to thank President Santos and his administration for bestowing upon me this tremendous honour," said Mr. Wile. "I had no idea when I first arrived in Colombia more than 15 years ago that it would touch me so deeply and in so many ways. The more I have gotten to know the culture of this great country the more I have fallen in love with it. I am proud to become a Colombian citizen and again want to thank President Santos and Ministra Holguín for this great privilege."

Fluent in both Spanish and English, Mr. Wile becomes a Colombian citizen while retaining his Canadian citizenship. He was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, and had a traditional Canadian upbringing. He studied business at university before becoming involved in multiple business initiatives within the financial marketplace and seeking out additional opportunities throughout the world, eventually focusing his attention on Colombia and its people more than 15 years ago.

"Anthony has always demonstrated a sincere commitment to Colombia's people. When we worked together to establish PharmaCielo, one of his first initiatives was to also establish Fundación PharmaCielo, which seeks to extend the future benefits of our new business venture among Colombian campesinos and indigenous people alike," noted Federico Cock-Correa, President and Director of PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings Ltd. "I know that he will continue to make contributions in the years ahead."

