Ping An Good Doctor Obtains Pharmaceutical Trade Licence (Wholesale)

HONG KONG, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading one-stop healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor", the "Company", stock code: 1833.HK), is pleased to announce that the Company recently obtained the Pharmaceutical Trade Licence (Wholesale) ("the Licence").

With the Licence, Ping An Good Doctor is able to develop its online and offline pharmaceutical business-to-business (B2B) business and pharmaceutical wholesale business, which will facilitate the sales of the Company's health mall business and the consolidation of its resources.

The health mall business of Ping An Good Doctor commenced on August 2015, and it is operated under a direct sales model and marketplace model. The health mall provides users with diversified and evolving product offerings, including medicines, Chinese medicines, fitness equipment and personal care products. As of 31 December 2017, the health mall offered approximately 178,800 stock keeping units (SKU) with rapid growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV). Its GMV in 2017 reached RMB1.193 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 536.8%.

During its annual "Double Seven Health Festival" from 7-12 July 2018, the health mall business of Ping An Good Doctor achieved a revenue growth of 188% year-on-year. More than 500 merchants and 5,000 pharmaceutical brands participated in the event, and the number of customers who made purchases increased by 60% compared with the previous year.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (the "Company") is a pioneer in the PRC Internet healthcare market and operate the largest Internet healthcare platform in terms of average MAUs and daily average online consultations in 2016.

Through the company's mobile platform launched in April 2015, the company offers online medical and wellness services, such as family doctor services, consumer healthcare services, health mall as well as health management and wellness interaction. As of December 31, 2017, there were 192.8 million registered users, who benefit from access to quality healthcare services at their fingertips. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, average MAUs, calculated as the average of MAUs for each calendar month, reached 5.6 million, 21.8 million and 32.9 million across its platform, respectively.

The mission of the company is to build the largest healthcare ecosystem in the world and promote healthy living empowered by technology. Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited's family doctor services, mobile platform and service provider network make it a vital online portal and a vibrant healthcare ecosystem. Taken together, the breadth and depth of company's user base and user engagement, technological capabilities and network of service providers form a substantial entry barrier for competitors.

SOURCE Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited