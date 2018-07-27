Planet Fitness Uniontown Hosts Open House to Showcase New Equipment

UNIONTOWN, Pa., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness Uniontown is reopening its doors after remodeling the facility and outfitting the club with new equipment. The club celebrated the recent renovation on August 9 with a $2,500 donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region. The donation is part of the Company's national philanthropic initiative, The Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to spread kindness and end bullying faced by youth today. Representatives from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region attended the grand opening event, along with staff from the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.

Members have access to state-of-the-art cardio equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, stair-steppers and rower machines. In addition to improving the fitness area, the Planet Fitness Black Card® Spa has also been reconfigured to provide a more comfortable member experience with new HydroMassage loungers. Open from Monday at 12:00am until Friday at 10:00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am until 7:00pm, Planet Fitness Uniontown is located at 609 Pittsburgh Road.

"Our focus on creating a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected - just got even better," said David Lomasney, Franchise Partner of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates 89 locations across ten states.

The newly updated location, which spans over 25,000 square feet, also offers 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, massage chairs*, a Total Body Enhancement booth*, and more.

"We take pride in offering the Uniontown community a clean, comfortable environment with high-quality, brand-name cardio equipment, where a lasting, active lifestyle can be built," said Sharon Lomasney, Franchise Partner of United PF Partners.

From now until August 7, new members who join can take advantage of a special discount offer – only $1 down and $10 per month for the classic membership, which includes unlimited access to members' home club, free fitness training and free WiFi.

Other memberships include, The PF Black Card® membership, which is $21.99 a month and includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,500+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits*.

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location but are included in Uniontown.

About United PF Partners

United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 89 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 11.8 million members and 1,565 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.





