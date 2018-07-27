Planet Fitness Yuma Hosts Open House to Showcase New Equipment

YUMA, Ariz., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness Yuma is reopening its doors after upgrading the facility and outfitting the club with new equipment. The club celebrated the recent renovation on July 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendees of the grand opening event included staff from the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and city government officials.

Members will have access to state-of-the-art cardio equipment including steppers and rowers. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Planet Fitness Yuma is located in Las Palmillas Shopping Center at 1232 S. Castle Dome Ave. Yuma, AZ 85365.

"Our focus on creating a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected - just got even better," said Brandon Thomas, Regional Director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates 89 locations across ten states, "We take pride in offering the Yuma community a clean, comfortable environment with high-quality, brand-name cardio and strength equipment, where a lasting, active lifestyle can be built."

The newly updated location, which spans over 20,000 square feet, also offers 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, massage chairs*, a Total Body Enhancement booth*, and more.

From now until August 7, new members who join can take advantage of a special discount offer – only $1 down and $10 per month for the classic membership, which includes unlimited access to members' home club, free fitness training and free WiFi.

Other memberships include, The PF Black Card® membership, which is $21.99 a month and includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,500+ Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits*.

For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).

*PF Black Card® amenities may vary by location but are included in Yuma.

About United PF Partners

United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 89 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2018, Planet Fitness had approximately 11.8 million members and 1,565 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

