Polar Bears Recruited to Help Train Scientists to Communicate Effectively

CALGARY, July 18, 2018 /CNW/ - Beakerhead, the annual festival that celebrates the convergence of art, science and engineering, is partnering with polar bears in Churchill, Man. as part of a new push to equip scientists with skills to better engage the public.

Beakerhead's week-long science communications program, Oct. 17-23, is geared towards scientists, thought leaders, and communication professionals, especially those with a particular focus on biology, climate or the environment.

The program, covering topics from climate change and presentation skills to public engagement in science, will be led by some of the world's top science communicators, including award-winning writer and broadcaster Jay Ingram and former editor-in-chief of Scientific AmericanJohn Rennie. Added to the mix are global experts including Mary Anne Moser, President and Co-founder of Beakerhead and Meg Hainstock, Senior Director of Canada, Polar Bears International.

"The critical role of science communication in solving world problems will come sharply into focus as participants encounter endangered polar bears in their subarctic tundra habitat which is threatened by climate change," said Moser.

All arrangements are made by Beakerhead in collaboration with Frontiers North Adventures and the science-based conservation organization Polar Bears International. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. For a detailed itinerary and link to the program application form, please visit the web site here.

Note to editors: Beakerhead specializes in supporting both artists and scientists to engage the public at the crossroads of art, science and engineering. The training program is part of a year-round calendar of activities, which culminate in the annual spectacle, this year Sept. 19-23 in Calgary.

SOURCE Beakerhead