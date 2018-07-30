Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter Ended 2018

ATLANTA, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Preferred Apartment Communities") today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units of the Company's operating partnership ("Class A Units") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

"We had another strong quarter across all of our business operations. At the beginning of the year, we increased our focus on results at the property level and our same store net operating income numbers reflect that effort," said Daniel M. DuPree, Preferred Apartment Communities' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Our operating results are presented below:

































Three months ended June 30,





Six months ended June 30,









2018

2017

% change

2018

2017

% change































Revenues (in thousands) $ 96,389



$ 70,890



36.0 %

$ 186,759



$ 137,452



35.9 %































Per share data:

























Net income (loss) (1) $ (0.66)



$ (0.40)



—



$ (0.81)



$ 0.09



—

































FFO (2) $ 0.38



$ 0.31



22.6 %

$ 0.75



$ 0.65



15.4 %































AFFO (2) $ 0.37



$ 0.31



19.4 %

$ 0.63



$ 0.58



8.6 %































Dividends (3) $ 0.255



$ 0.235



8.5 %

$ 0.505



$ 0.455



11.0 %































(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.

(2) FFO and AFFO results are presented per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

For the second quarter 2018, our FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 66.8% and our FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 57.4%.

For the second quarter 2018, our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 68.6% and our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 58.0%.(A)

For the second quarter 2018, our same store net operating income for our established multifamily communities increased approximately 5% as compared to the second quarter 2017. (B) For the quarter ended June 30, 2018 , our average established multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.2% and our same-store rental revenue grew 3.4% from the second quarter 2017. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 , our same store net operating income for our established multifamily communities increased approximately 8% as compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2017 .

At June 30, 2018 , the market value of our common stock was $16.99 per share. A hypothetical investment in our Common Stock in our initial public offering on April 5, 2011 , assuming the reinvestment of all dividends and no transaction costs, would have resulted in an average annual return of approximately 23.4% through June 30, 2018 .

As of June 30, 2018 , the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.6 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

Approximately 89.8% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates or has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.

In the second quarter, PAC closed on its first "B" piece investment in the Freddie Mac K program. This investment was approximately $4.6 million and used to purchase a zero coupon security in the ML-04 pool of multifamily mortgages securitized by Freddie Mac. Due to accounting rules , we were required to include the assets, liabilities and cash flows of the entire ML-04 pool on our consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of cash flows . Our maximum amount at risk is $4.6 million , the amount of our investment.

At June 30, 2018 , our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 53.9%. Our leverage calculation excludes the gross assets of approximately $266.7 million and liabilities of approximately $261.9 million that we consolidated as a result of our investment in the Freddie Mac K program.

As of June 30, 2018 , our total assets were approximately $3.9 billion compared to approximately $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2017 , an increase of approximately $1.3 billion , or approximately 48.5%. This growth was driven primarily by the acquisition of 23 real estate properties (net of the sale of one property). In addition, our assets increased due to the consolidation of the ML-04 pool.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was approximately $41.7 million , an increase of approximately $17.7 million , or 73.4%, compared to approximately $24.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 . Cash flow from operations for the second quarter 2018 was more than sufficient to fund our aggregate dividends and distributions for the period, which totaled approximately $31.3 million .

On April 11, 2018 , we closed on two real estate loan investments aggregating up to approximately $30.2 million in support of a multifamily community project in Alexandria, Virginia . On May 24, 2018 , we closed on two real estate loan investments aggregating up to approximately $11.9 million in support of a multifamily community project in Nashville, Tennessee .

On May 7, 2018 , we terminated our existing purchase options on the Encore, Bishop Street and Hidden River multifamily communities and the Haven 46 and Haven Charlotte student housing properties, all of which are partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we received termination fees aggregating approximately $12.5 million from the developers. These fees are treated as additional interest revenue and are amortized over the period ending with the earlier of the sale of the underlying property or the maturity of the associated real estate loan. For the second quarter 2018, we recorded approximately $2.2 million of interest revenue related to these transactions.

(A) We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to AFFO. We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(B) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Acquisitions of Properties

During the second quarter 2018, we acquired the following properties:

























Property

Location (MSA)

Units

Beds

Leasable

square feet

























Student housing properties:



















The Tradition

College Station, TX

427

808

n/a



The Retreat at Orlando

Orlando, FL

221

894

n/a



The Bloc

Lubbock, TX

140

556

n/a

































788

2,258







Grocery-anchored shopping centers:



















Greensboro Village

Nashville, TN

n/a





70,203



Governors Towne Square

Atlanta, GA

n/a





68,658



Neapolitan Way

Naples, FL

n/a





137,580



Conway Plaza

Orlando, FL

n/a





117,705









































394,146















































Real Estate Assets





















Owned as of

June 30, 2018

Potential additions

from real estate

loan investment

portfolio (1) (2)

Potential total



Multifamily communities:













Properties 31

11

42



Units 9,768

3,226

12,994



Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Properties 43

—

43



Gross leasable area (square feet) 4,449,860

—

4,449,860



Student housing properties:













Properties 7

1

8



Units 1,679

248

1,927



Beds 5,208

816

6,024



Office buildings:













Properties 5

—

5



Rentable square feet 1,539,000

—

1,539,000





















(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying

properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(2) On May 7, 2018, we terminated purchase options on three multifamily communities and two student housing

properties in exchange for aggregate termination fees of approximately $12.5 million. Potential additions

to our real estate asset portfolio excludes the properties supported by these five loans.

Subsequent to Quarter End

On July 6, 2018 , we acquired a grocery-anchored shopping center located in the Charlotte, North Carolina MSA comprising 122,028 square feet of gross leasable area.

Multifamily Established Communities Financial Data

The following chart presents same store operating results for the Company's established communities. Effective with the fourth quarter 2017, we define our population of established communities as those that have been stabilized for at least three consecutive months and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily established communities:

Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe Citi Lakes

Lenox Portfolio

McNeil Ranch Overton Rise

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch



Vineyards





At June 30, 2018, our Stone Rise and Stoneridge Farms at Hunt Club multifamily communities were being marketed for sale and are therefore excluded from our established communities same store population.

Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), with a reconciliation following below.

Multifamily Established Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Three months ended:







(in thousands)

6/30/2018

6/30/2017

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental revenues

$ 11,491



$ 11,110



$ 381



3.4 % Other property revenues

1,209



1,081



128



11.8 % Total revenues

12,700



12,191



509



4.2 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

1,675



1,571



104



6.6 % Payroll

1,054



1,025



29



2.8 % Property management fees

509



495



14



2.8 % Real estate taxes

1,904



1,912



(8)



(0.4) % Other

561



523



38



7.3 % Total operating expenses

5,703



5,526



177



3.2 %

















Same store net operating income

$ 6,997



$ 6,665



$ 332



5.0 %

Reconciliation of Multifamily Established Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) to Net Income (Loss)













Three months ended: (in thousands)

6/30/2018

6/30/2017









Same store net operating income

$ 6,997



$ 6,665

Add:







Non-same-store property revenues

65,656



44,872

Less:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 24,367



16,788











Property net operating income

48,286



34,749

Add:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

13,658



8,490

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

4,374



5,338

Less:







Equity stock compensation

950



871

Depreciation and amortization

42,095



28,457

Interest expense

22,347



16,398

Acquisition costs

—



5

Management fees

6,621



4,864

Insurance, professional fees and other 1,068



876

Gain on sale of real estate

2



6,915

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



888

Income from consolidated VIEs

54



—

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(1,429)



(171)











Net (loss) income

$ (5,278)



$ 3,304



Multifamily Established Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Six months ended:







(in thousands)

6/30/2018

6/30/2017

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental revenues

$ 22,916



$ 22,166



$ 750



3.4 % Other property revenues

2,351



2,164



187



8.6 % Total revenues

25,267



24,330



937



3.9 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

3,121



3,026



95



3.1 % Payroll

2,013



2,064



(51)



(2.5) % Property management fees

1,013



982



31



3.2 % Real estate taxes

3,840



4,054



(214)



(5.3) % Other

1,086



1,060



26



2.5 % Total operating expenses

11,073



11,186



(113)



(1.0) %

















Same store net operating income

$ 14,194



$ 13,144



$ 1,050



8.0 %

Reconciliation of Multifamily Established Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) to Net Income













Six months ended: (in thousands)

6/30/2018

6/30/2017









Same store net operating income

$ 14,194



$ 13,144

Add:







Non-same-store property revenues

128,895



86,531

Less:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 47,016



32,391











Property net operating income

96,073



67,284

Add:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

23,958



16,438

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

8,639



10,152

Less:







Equity stock compensation

2,085



1,744

Depreciation and amortization

82,711



53,283

Interest expense

43,315



31,407

Acquisition costs

—



14

Management fees

12,862



9,377

Insurance, professional fees and other 1,771



1,780

Gain on sale of real estate

20,356



37,639

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



888

Income from consolidated VIEs

54



—

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(2,649)



(346)











Net income

$ 8,985



$ 33,366



Capital Markets Activities

During the second quarter 2018, we issued and sold an aggregate of 114,524 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $103.1 million after commissions and other fees. In addition, during the second quarter 2018, we issued 101,760 shares of Common Stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued under our Series A Preferred Stock offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.2 million.

During the second quarter 2018, we issued and sold an aggregate of 8,360 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock ("mShares"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $8.1 million after dealer manager fees.

Our outstanding shares of Common Stock totaled approximately 39.7 million shares at June 30, 2018. The market value of our Common Stock was $16.99 per share on June 30, 2018 versus $15.75 on June 30, 2017. Our total equity book value increased 33.0% to approximately $1.4 billion at June 30, 2018 from $1.1 billion at June 30, 2017.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On April 30, 2018, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.255 per share for the second quarter 2018. This represents a 8.5% increase in our common stock dividend from our second quarter 2017 common stock dividend of $0.235 per share, and an annualized dividend growth rate of 14.9% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The second quarter dividend was paid on July 16, 2018 to all stockholders of record on June 15, 2018. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.255 per unit for the second quarter 2018, which was paid on July 16, 2018 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of June 15, 2018.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared and paid monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $20.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and represent a 6% annual yield. We declared and paid dividends totaling approximately $342,000 on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The mShares have an escalating dividend rate from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter.

Conference Call and Supplemental Data

We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our second quarter 2018 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-890-1791

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-380-7408

Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Date: Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

The live broadcast of our second quarter 2018 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at our website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "Upcoming Events" link. A replay of the call will be archived on under the Investors/Audio Archive section.

2018 Guidance:

Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

FFO per share - We currently project FFO to be in the range of $1.43 - $1.47 per share for the full year 2018.

Revenue - We currently project total revenues to be in the range of $400 million - $440 million for the full year 2018.

AFFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 appear on the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

http://investors.pacapts.com/download/2Q18_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures)

2018

2017 Revenues:







Rental revenues

$ 66,199



$ 48,241

Other property revenues

12,158



8,821

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

13,658



8,490

Interest income from related parties

4,374



5,338

Total revenues

96,389



70,890











Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

10,107



7,198

Property salary and benefits 4,228



3,219

Property management fees 2,776



2,061

Real estate taxes

10,063



7,680

General and administrative

1,957



1,654

Equity compensation to directors and executives 950



871

Depreciation and amortization

42,095



28,457

Acquisition and pursuit costs —



5

Asset management and general and administrative expense







fees to related party

6,621



4,864

Insurance, professional fees, and other expenses

2,008



1,377











Total operating expenses

80,805



57,386

Waived asset management and general and administrative





expense fees (1,429)



(171)











Net operating expenses

79,376



57,215

Operating income

17,013



13,675

Interest expense

22,347



16,398

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated VIE

54



—

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



888

Net income (loss) before gain on sale of real estate

(5,280)



(3,611)

Gain on sale of real estate

2



6,915











Net income (loss)

(5,278)



3,304

Consolidated net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 140



(97)











Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

(5,138)



3,207











Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(20,924)



(15,235)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(6)



(6)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (26,068)



$ (12,034)

Net loss per share of Common Stock available to common stockholders,





basic and diluted

$ (0.66)



$ (0.40)











Dividends per share declared on Common Stock

$ 0.255



$ 0.235











Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,





basic and diluted

39,383



29,894



Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)



Three months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures) 2018

2017









Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (26,068)



$ (12,034)











Add: Depreciation of real estate assets 29,441



20,616



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 12,314



7,670



Income attributable to non-controlling interests (See note 2) (140)



97

Less: Gain on sale of real estate (2)



(6,915)

FFO 15,545



9,434











Add: Acquisition and pursuit costs —



5



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note 19



43



Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3) 631



416



Mortgage loan refinancing and extinguishment costs 20



1,058



Insurance recovery in excess of weather-related property operating losses (See note 4) 66



—



Contingent management fees recognized —



387



Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives 950



871



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5) 1,213



1,053



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets 340



171



Net loan fees received (See note 6) 411



417



Accrued interest income received (See note 7) 2,769



2,795



Cash received for termination of purchase options (See note 8) 2,514



—



Deemed dividends from cash redemptions of preferred stock 201



—



Non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock 47



—



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9) 311



93

Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 7) (5,690)



(4,349)



Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles







and straight-line rental revenues (See note 10) (2,505)



(1,740)



Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 11) (642)



(170)



Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 12) (1,080)



(972)











AFFO $ 15,120



$ 9,512











Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends $ 10,104



$ 7,539



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2) 273



212



Total $ 10,377



$ 7,751











Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share $ 0.255



$ 0.235











FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.38



$ 0.31

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.37



$ 0.31









Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)







Basic: 39,383



29,894



Common Stock 1,070



902



Class A Units 40,453



30,796



Common Stock and Class A Units

















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B) 41,009



32,627











Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 25 and 24 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 39,750



32,445

Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. 1,070



901



Total 40,820



33,346











(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.

Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became

vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green

grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 2.64% weighted average non-controlling

interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. (B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average

shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders, excluding

any gains from sales of real estate assets.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)



Six months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures) 2018

2017















Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (31,704)



$ 2,641



















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

57,153



38,748



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 24,905



14,202



Income attributable to non-controlling interests (See note 2) 240



1,096

Less: Gain on sale of real estate (20,356)



(37,639)

FFO 30,238



19,048















Add: Acquisition and pursuit costs —



14



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note 44



70



Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3) 1,107



771



Mortgage loan refinancing and extinguishment costs 61



1,058



Insurance recovery in excess of weather-related property operating losses (See note 4) (194)



—



Contingent management fees recognized —



387



Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives 2,085



1,744



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5) 2,258



1,851



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets 653



333



Net loan fees received (See note 6) 1,211



417



Accrued interest income received (See note 7) 4,112



5,319



Cash received for termination of purchase options (See note 8) 2,514



—



Deemed dividends from cash redemptions of preferred stock 519



—



Non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock 153



—



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9) 568



93

Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 7) (10,622)



(8,648)



Cash paid for loan closing costs (391)



—



Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles (5,694)



(3,556)



and straight-line rental revenues (See note 10)







Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 11) (1,139)



(170)



Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 12) (1,954)



(1,817)











AFFO $ 25,529



$ 16,914











Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends $ 19,906



$ 13,510



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2) 540



411



Total $ 20,446



$ 13,921











Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share $ 0.505



$ 0.455











FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.75



$ 0.65

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.63



$ 0.58









Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)







Basic: 39,241



28,423



Common Stock 1,070



914



Class A Units 40,311



29,337



Common Stock and Class A Units

















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B) 41,273



30,855











Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 25 and 24 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 39,750



32,445

Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. 1,070



901



Total 40,820



33,346











(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.

Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became

vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green

grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 2.65% weighted average non-controlling

interest in the Operating Partnership for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. (B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average

shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock

equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of

restricted Common Stock. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of

Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders, excluding any gains from sales of real estate assets.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

1) Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 include activity for the four grocery-anchored shopping centers and three student housing properties acquired during the quarter only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, the second quarter 2018 period includes a full quarter of activity for the seven multifamily communities, six grocery-anchored shopping centers, two student housing properties and two office buildings acquired during the third and fourth quarters 2017 and first quarter 2018. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the second quarter 2017 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition. 2) Non-controlling interests in our Operating Partnership consisted of a total of 1,070,103 Class A Units as of June 30, 2018. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 2.64% and 2.93% for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. 3) As of January 1, 2016, we pay loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, our Manager, related to obtaining mortgage financing for acquired properties. Loan coordination fees were introduced to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties. The portion of the loan coordination fees paid up until July 1, 2017 attributable to the financing were amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Beginning effective July 1, 2017, the loan coordination fee was lowered from 1.6% to 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing. All of the loan coordination fees paid to our Manager subsequent to July 1, 2017 are amortized over the life of the debt. At June 30, 2018, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $12.6 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.2 years. 4) We sustained weather-related operating losses due to Hurricane Harvey at our Stone Creek multifamily community during the first and second quarters 2018; these costs are added back to FFO in our calculation of AFFO. Included in these adjustments are the receipt from our insurance carrier of approximately $588,000 for recoveries of lost rent, which was recognized in our statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Lost rent and other operating costs incurred during the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 totaled approximately $66,000. 5) We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. On March 23, 2018, but effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At June 30, 2018, aggregate unamortized loan costs were approximately $20.8 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 7.7 years. 6) We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received after the payment of loan origination fees to our Manager are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 7). 7) This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 6 above) which was earned and accrued prior to those periods presented on various real estate loans. 8) On May 7, 2018, we terminated our existing purchase options on the Encore, Bishop Street and Hidden River multifamily communities and the Haven 46 and Haven Charlotte student housing properties, all of which are partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we are to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $12.5 million from the developers. During the second quarter, we received approximately $2.5 million in cash in excess of the recognized termination fees, which are added to FFO in our calculation of AFFO. 9) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers. 10) This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At June 30, 2018, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $40.3 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 9.2 years. 11) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings, as well as non-cash revenue earned from our investment in the collateralized mortgage-backed security in the Freddie Mac K Program. 12) We deduct from FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.

See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures beginning.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share par values)

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets









Real estate







Land

$ 470,014



$ 406,794



Building and improvements 2,345,033



2,043,853



Tenant improvements 84,988



63,425



Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 255,096



210,779



Construction in progress 18,546



10,491



Gross real estate 3,173,677



2,735,342



Less: accumulated depreciation (222,785)



(172,756)



Net real estate 2,950,892



2,562,586



Real estate loan investments, net of deferred fee income 314,440



255,345



Real estate loan investments to related parties, net 59,768



131,451



Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net 3,325,100



2,949,382















Cash and cash equivalents 21,303



21,043



Restricted cash 53,982



51,969



Notes receivable 9,400



17,318



Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties 27,956



22,739



Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans 32,126



26,865



Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization 99,878



102,743



Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization 1,353



1,385



Deferred offering costs 7,876



6,544



Tenant lease inducements, net 18,827



14,425



Tenant receivables and other assets 43,752



37,957



Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") assets, at fair value 266,673



—



Total assets $ 3,908,226



$ 3,252,370















Liabilities and equity







Liabilities







Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs $ 1,998,514



$ 1,776,652



Revolving line of credit 38,500



41,800



Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs —



10,994



Real estate loan investment participation obligation 10,920



13,986



Unearned purchase option termination fees 10,234



—



Deferred revenue 34,352



27,947



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,573



31,253



Accrued interest payable 5,998



5,028



Dividends and partnership distributions payable 17,338



15,680



Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization 40,350



38,857



Security deposits and other liabilities 13,091



9,407



VIE liabilities, at fair value 261,879



—



Total liabilities 2,474,749



1,971,604















Commitments and contingencies







Equity









Stockholders' equity









Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050







shares authorized; 1,443 and 1,250 shares issued; 1,418 and 1,222







shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 14



12



Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500







shares authorized; 29 and 15 shares issued and outstanding







at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively —



—



Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized;







39,726 and 38,565 shares issued and outstanding at







June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 397



386



Additional paid-in capital 1,430,713



1,271,040



Accumulated earnings —



4,449



Total stockholders' equity 1,431,124



1,275,887



Non-controlling interest 2,353



4,879



Total equity 1,433,477



1,280,766















Total liabilities and equity $ 3,908,226



$ 3,252,370





Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 8,985



$ 33,366

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense

82,711



53,283

Amortization of above and below market leases (2,387)



(1,562)

Deferred revenues and fee income amortization (2,154)



(804)

Purchase option termination fee amortization (2,236)



—

Amortization of market discount on assumed debt and lease incentives 699



92

Deferred loan cost amortization 3,279



2,650

(Increase) in accrued interest income on real estate loans (5,261)



(2,976)

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated VIE (54)



—

Equity compensation to executives and directors 2,085



1,744

Gain on sale of real estate

(20,356)



(37,639)

Cash received for purchase option terminations

5,100



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



888

Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIE

861



—

Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIE

(861)



—

Other

—



189

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets (1,718)



(3,619)

(Increase) in tenant lease incentives (4,972)



(7,239)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,474



4,137

Increase (decrease) in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities 1,968



(160)

Net cash provided by operating activities 73,163



42,350











Investing activities:







Investment in real estate loans

(117,771)



(70,320)

Repayments of real estate loans

130,185



9,866

Notes receivable issued

(716)



(3,729)

Notes receivable repaid

8,640



1,967

Note receivable issued to and draws on line of credit by related parties (24,093)



(14,979)

Repayments of line of credit by related parties 18,652



14,254

Loan origination fees received 2,422



835

Loan origination fees paid to Manager (1,211)



(417)

Investment in mortgage-backed securities (4,739)



—

Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIE

171



—

Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIE

(171)



—

Acquisition of properties

(405,870)



(222,435)

Disposition of properties, net

42,269



148,105

Receipt insurance proceeds for capital improvements 412



—

Additions to real estate assets - improvements (18,268)



(7,563)

(Deposits) on acquisitions

(1,538)



(920)

Net cash used in investing activities (371,626)



(145,336)











Financing activities:







Proceeds from mortgage notes payable 211,949



156,280

Payments for mortgage notes payable (35,231)



(116,053)

Payments for mortgage prepayment costs (4,359)



(6,039)

Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs —



(817)

Proceeds from real estate loan participants 5



166

Payments to real estate loan participants (3,664)



(2,467)

Proceeds from lines of credit

237,100



97,000

Payments on lines of credit

(240,400)



(186,000)

Repayment of the Term Loan (11,000)



—

Proceeds from sales of Units, net of offering costs and redemptions 204,201



132,620

Proceeds from sales of Common Stock —



56,116

Proceeds from exercises of warrants (12,374)



14,901

Payments for redemptions of preferred stock

(8,994)



(3,921)

Common Stock dividends paid

(19,378)



(11,711)

Preferred stock dividends paid

(39,310)



(28,990)

Distributions to non-controlling interests (489)



(394)

Payments for deferred offering costs (2,068)



(4,459)

Net cash provided by financing activities 300,736



96,232









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,273



(6,754)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 73,012



67,715

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 75,285



$ 60,961



Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property

Location

Maturity

date

Optional

extension

date

Total loan

commitments

Carrying amount (1) as of

Current /

deferred

interest %

per annum









June 30, 2018

December 31,

2017































Multifamily communities:









(in thousands)



Encore

Atlanta, GA

4/8/2019

10/8/2020

$ 10,958



$ 10,958



$ 10,958



8.5 / 5 Encore Capital

Atlanta, GA

4/8/2019

10/8/2020

9,758



7,931



7,521



8.5 / 5 Palisades

Northern VA

5/17/2019

N/A

17,270



17,132



17,111



8 / 5 Fusion

Irvine, CA

12/1/2018

5/31/2020

70,835



67,412



58,447



8.5 / 7.5 Green Park

Atlanta, GA

2/28/2018

N/A

—



—



11,464



8.5 / 5.83 Bishop Street

Atlanta, GA

2/18/2020

N/A

12,693



12,673



12,145



8.5 / 6.5 Hidden River

Tampa, FL

12/3/2018

12/3/2020

4,735



4,735



4,735



8.5 / 6.5 Hidden River Capital

Tampa, FL

12/4/2018

12/4/2020

5,380



5,261



5,041



8.5 / 6.5 CityPark II

Charlotte, NC

1/7/2019

1/7/2021

3,365



3,365



3,365



8.5 / 6.5 CityPark II Capital

Charlotte, NC

1/8/2019

1/31/2021

3,916



3,782



3,624



8.5 / 6.5 Park 35 on Clairmont

Birmingham, AL

6/26/2019

6/26/2020

21,060



21,060



21,060



8.5 / 2 Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

5/15/2020

5/15/2023

14,976



13,537



12,972



8.5 / 6.5 Wiregrass Capital

Tampa, FL

5/15/2020

5/15/2023

3,744



3,716



3,561



8.5 / 6.5 Berryessa

San Jose, CA

4/19/2018

N/A

—



—



30,571



10.5 / 0 Berryessa

San Jose, CA

2/13/2021

2/13/2023

137,616



54,603



—



8.5 / 6.0 The Anson (2)

Nashville, TN

6/1/2018

N/A

—



—



2,261



12 / 0 The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

6,240



—



—



8.5 / 4.5 The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

5,659



68



—



8.5 / 4.5 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

9,416



7,774



3,521



8.5 / 5.5 Fort Myers Capital

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

6,193



5,211



4,994



8.5 / 5.5 360 Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

7/11/2020

7/11/2022

22,412



18,906



13,400



8.5 / 5.5 Morosgo

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

11,749



10,281



4,951



8.5 / 5.5 Morosgo Capital

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

6,176



4,968



4,761



8.5 / 5.5 University City Gateway

Charlotte, NC

8/15/2021

8/15/2022

10,336



6,526



850



8.5 / 5 University City Gateway



























Capital

Charlotte, NC

8/18/2021

8/18/2022

7,338



5,775



5,530



8.5 / 5 Cameron Park

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

21,340



6,126



—



8.5 / 3 Cameron Park Capital

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

8,850



7,236



—



8.5 / 3





























Student housing properties:























Haven 12

Starkville, MS

12/17/2018

11/30/2020

6,116



6,116



5,816



8.5 / 0 Haven46

Tampa, FL

3/29/2019

9/29/2020

9,820



9,820



9,820



8.5 / 5 Haven Northgate (3)

College Station, TX

6/20/2019

N/A

—



—



65,724



(4) / 1.5 Lubbock II (3)

Lubbock, TX

4/20/2019

N/A

—



—



9,357



8.5 / 0 Haven Charlotte

Charlotte, NC

12/22/2019

12/22/2021

19,582



18,637



17,039



8.5 / 6.5 Haven Charlotte Member Charlotte, NC

12/22/2019

12/22/2021

8,201



8,167



7,795



8.5 / 6.5 Solis Kennesaw

Atlanta, GA

9/26/2020

9/26/2022

12,359



10,859



1,610



8.5 / 5.5 Solis Kennesaw Capital

Atlanta, GA

10/1/2020

10/1/2022

8,360



7,456



7,145



8.5 / 5.5





























New Market Properties:



























Dawson Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

9/24/2020

9/24/2022

12,857



12,857



12,857



8.5 / 6.9 (5)





























Other:



























Crescent Avenue (6)

Atlanta, GA

4/13/2018

N/A

—



—



8,500



10 / 5 North Augusta Ballpark

North Augusta, SC

1/15/2021

1/15/2024

3,500



3,143



—



9 / 6













































$ 512,810



376,091



388,506





Unamortized loan origination fees













(1,883)



(1,710)



































Carrying amount

















$ 374,208



$ 386,796































(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue. (2) Effective May 24, 2018, the land acquisition bridge loan was converted into a real estate loan

and a capital loan, shown below. (3) The loan was repaid in full in connection with our acquisition of the underlying property. (4) The current interest rate on the Haven Northgate loan was a variable rate of 600 basis points

over LIBOR. (5) Effective January 1, 2018, the deferred interest rate increased to 6.9% per annum until the

accumulated accrued interest balance reaches $250, at which point the deferred interest rate

reverts to 5.0%. (6) The loan was paid in full on June 20, 2018.

We hold options, but not obligations, to purchase certain of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. The option purchase prices are negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, less a discount ranging from between 10 and 60 basis points, depending on the loan. As of June 30, 2018, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:







Total units

upon

Purchase option window Project/Property Location

completion (1)

Begin

End















Multifamily communities:













Encore Atlanta, GA (2) —



N/A

N/A Palisades Northern VA

304



1/1/2019

5/31/2019 Fusion Irvine, CA

280



10/1/2018

1/1/2019 Bishop Street Atlanta, GA (2) —



N/A

N/A Hidden River Tampa, FL (2) —



N/A

N/A CityPark II Charlotte, NC

200



9/30/2018

12/31/2018 Park 35 on Clairmont Birmingham, AL

271



8/1/2018

9/1/2018 Fort Myers Fort Myers, FL

224



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3) Wiregrass Tampa, FL

392



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3) 360 Forsyth Atlanta, GA

356



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3) Morosgo Atlanta, GA

258



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3) University City Gateway Charlotte, NC

338



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3) Berryessa San Jose, CA

—



N/A

N/A The Anson Nashville, TN

301



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3) North Augusta Ballpark North Augusta, SC

—



N/A

N/A Cameron Park Alexandria, VA

302



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3)















Student housing properties:













Haven46 Tampa, FL (2) —



N/A

N/A Haven Charlotte Charlotte, NC (2) —



N/A

N/A Solis Kennesaw Atlanta, GA

248



(4)

(4)





















3,474

























(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying

properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. The Berryessa and North Augusta Ballpark projects

do not include exclusive purchase options, but we hold a Right of First Offer on these projects at prices

acceptable to us and the developer. (2) On May 7, 2018, these five purchase options were terminated, in exchange for an aggregate $12.5 million

in termination fees from the developers. (3) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a

93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property. (4) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and

ends on the following December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin

December 1, 2019 and end on December 31, 2019.

Mortgage Indebtedness

The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:







Principal balance as of













Interest only

through date (1)

Acquisition/ refinancing date

June 30, 2018

December 31,

2017

Maturity

date

Interest

rate

Basis point

spread over

1 Month

LIBOR





























Multifamily communities:



(in thousands)















Stone Rise 7/3/2014

$ 23,659



$ 23,939



8/1/2019

2.89 %

Fixed rate

8/31/2015 Summit Crossing 10/31/2017

38,685



39,019



11/1/2024

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Crossing II 3/20/2014

13,357



13,357



4/1/2021

4.49 %

Fixed rate

4/30/2019 McNeil Ranch 1/24/2013

13,554



13,646



2/1/2020

3.13 %

Fixed rate

2/28/2018 Lake Cameron 1/24/2013

—

(2) 19,773



2/1/2020

3.13 %

Fixed rate

2/28/2018 Stoneridge 9/26/2014

25,831



26,136



10/1/2019

3.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Vineyards 9/26/2014

34,357



34,672



10/1/2021

3.68 %

Fixed rate

10/31/2017 Avenues at Cypress 2/13/2015

21,438



21,675



9/1/2022

3.43 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Northpointe 2/13/2015

27,184



27,467



3/1/2022

3.16 %

Fixed rate

3/31/2017 Venue at Lakewood Ranch 5/21/2015

29,037



29,348



12/1/2022

3.55 %

Fixed rate

N/A Aster at Lely Resort 6/24/2015

32,137



32,471



7/5/2022

3.84 %

Fixed rate

N/A CityPark View 6/30/2015

20,805



21,038



7/1/2022

3.27 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Creekside 7/31/2015

40,110



40,523



8/1/2024

3.69 %

160 (3) 8/31/2016 Citi Lakes 9/3/2015

41,974



42,396



4/1/2023

4.26 %

217 (4) N/A Stone Creek 6/22/2017

20,304



20,467



7/1/2052

3.22 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lenox Village Town Center 12/21/2015

29,644



30,009



5/1/2019

3.82 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lenox Village III 12/21/2015

17,635



17,802



1/1/2023

4.04 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overton Rise 2/1/2016

39,602



39,981



8/1/2026

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A Baldwin Park 1/5/2016

77,800



77,800



1/5/2019

4.39 %

230

1/4/2019 Crosstown Walk 1/15/2016

31,183



31,486



2/1/2023

3.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A 525 Avalon Park 6/15/2017

66,328



66,912



7/1/2024

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A City Vista 7/1/2016

34,732



35,073



7/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sorrel 8/24/2016

32,470



32,801



9/1/2023

3.44 %

Fixed rate

N/A Citrus Village 3/3/2017

29,684



29,970



6/10/2023

3.65 %

Fixed rate

6/09/2017 Retreat at Greystone 11/21/2017

34,928



35,210



12/1/2024

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Founders Village 3/31/2017

31,011



31,271



4/1/2027

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Claiborne Crossing 4/26/2017

26,592



26,801



6/1/2054

2.89 %

Fixed rate

N/A Luxe at Lakewood Ranch 7/26/2017

38,723



39,066



8/1/2027

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Adara at Overland Park 9/27/2017

31,483



31,760



4/1/2028

3.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A Aldridge at Town Village 10/31/2017

37,535



37,847



11/1/2024

4.19 %

Fixed rate (5) N/A Reserve at Summit Crossing 9/29/2017

19,837



20,017



10/1/2024

3.87 %

Fixed rate

N/A





Principal balance as of













Interest only

through date (1)

Acquisition/ refinancing

date

June 30, 2018

December 31,

2017

Maturity

date

Interest

rate

Basis point

spread over

1 Month

LIBOR

Overlook at Crosstown Walk 11/21/2017

22,040



22,231



12/1/2024

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Colony at Centerpointe 12/20/2017

33,087



33,346



10/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lux at Sorrel 1/9/2018

31,340



—



2/1/2030

3.91 %

Fixed rate

N/A Green Park 2/28/2018

39,580



—



3/10/2028

4.09 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total multifamily communities



1,087,666



1,045,310













































Grocery-anchored shopping centers: Spring Hill Plaza 9/5/2014

9,366



9,470



10/1/2019

3.36 %

Fixed rate

10/31/2015 Parkway Town Centre 9/5/2014

6,812



6,887



10/1/2019

3.36 %

Fixed rate

10/31/2015 Woodstock Crossing 8/8/2014

2,962



2,989



9/1/2021

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Deltona Landings 9/30/2014

6,700



6,778



10/1/2019

3.48 %

Fixed rate

N/A Powder Springs 9/30/2014

7,070



7,152



10/1/2019

3.48 %

Fixed rate

N/A Kingwood Glen 9/30/2014

11,211



11,340



10/1/2019

3.48 %

Fixed rate

N/A Barclay Crossing 9/30/2014

6,303



6,376



10/1/2019

3.48 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sweetgrass Corner 9/30/2014

7,644



7,731



10/1/2019

3.58 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Centre 9/30/2014

4,390



4,441



10/1/2019

3.48 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Salem Cove 10/6/2014

9,339



9,423



11/1/2024

4.21 %

Fixed rate

11/30/2016 Independence Square 8/27/2015

11,843



11,967



9/1/2022

3.93 %

Fixed rate

9/30/2016 Royal Lakes Marketplace 9/4/2015

9,617



9,690



9/4/2020

4.48 %

250

4/3/2017 The Overlook at Hamilton Place 12/22/2015

20,109



20,301



1/1/2026

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Point 10/30/2015

12,035



12,208



11/1/2022

3.57 %

Fixed rate

N/A East Gate Shopping Center 4/29/2016

5,505



5,578



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fury's Ferry 4/29/2016

6,359



6,444



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rosewood Shopping Center 4/29/2016

4,271



4,328



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Southgate Village 4/29/2016

7,593



7,694



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Victory Village 5/16/2016

9,140



9,214



9/11/2024

4.40 %

Fixed rate

10/10/2017 Wade Green Village 4/7/2016

7,893



7,969



5/1/2026

4.00 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lakeland Plaza 7/15/2016

28,643



29,023



8/1/2026

3.85 %

Fixed rate

N/A University Palms 8/8/2016

12,981



13,162



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Cherokee Plaza 8/8/2016

24,994



25,322



9/1/2021

4.23 %

225 (6) N/A Sandy Plains Exchange 8/8/2016

9,068



9,194



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Thompson Bridge Commons 8/8/2016

12,122



12,291



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Heritage Station 8/8/2016

8,972



9,097



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Oak Park Village 8/8/2016

9,259



9,388



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Shoppes of Parkland 8/8/2016

16,110



16,241



9/1/2023

4.67 %

Fixed rate

N/A Champions Village 10/18/2016

27,400



27,400



11/1/2021

4.99 %

300 (7) 11/1/2021





Principal balance as of













Interest only

through date (1)

Acquisition/ refinancing

date

June 30, 2018

December 31,

2017

Maturity

date

Interest

rate

Basis point

spread over

1 Month

LIBOR

Castleberry-Southard 4/21/2017

11,280



11,383



5/1/2027

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rockbridge Village 6/6/2017

14,009



14,142



7/5/2027

3.73 %

Fixed rate

N/A Irmo Station 7/26/2017

10,438



10,566



8/1/2030

3.94 %

Fixed rate

N/A Maynard Crossing 8/25/2017

18,160



18,388



9/1/2032

3.74 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodmont Village 9/8/2017

8,640



8,741



10/1/2027

4.125 %

Fixed rate

N/A West Town Market 9/22/2017

8,852



8,963



10/1/2025

3.65 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crossroads Market 12/5/2017

18,813



19,000



1/1/2030

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Anderson Central 3/16/2018

11,955



—



4/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Greensboro Village 5/22/2018

8,550



—



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Governors Towne Square 5/22/2018

11,375



—



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Conway Plaza 6/29/2018

9,783



—



7/5/2028

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total grocery-anchored shopping centers



447,566



410,281













































Student housing properties: North by Northwest 6/1/2016

32,388



32,767



10/1/2022

4.02 %

Fixed rate

N/A SoL 3/29/2018

37,485



37,485



1/29/2019

4.19 %

210

1/29/2019 Stadium Village 10/27/2017

46,514



46,930



11/1/2024

3.80 %

Fixed rate

N/A Ursa 12/18/2017

31,400



31,400



1/5/2020

5.09 %

300

1/5/2020 The Tradition 5/10/2018

30,000



—



6/6/2021

6.09 %

400 (8) 6/6/2021 Retreat at Orlando 5/31/2018

47,125



—



9/1/2025

4.09 %

Fixed rate

9/1/2020 The Bloc 6/27/2018

28,966



—



7/9/2021

5.64 %

355 (9) 7/9/2021



























Total student housing properties



253,878



148,582













































Office buildings: Brookwood Center 8/29/2016

31,853



32,219



9/10/2031

3.52 %

Fixed rate

10/9/2017 Galleria 75 11/4/2016

5,621



5,716



7/1/2022

4.25 %

Fixed rate

N/A Three Ravinia 12/30/2016

115,500



115,500



1/1/2042

4.46 %

Fixed rate

1/31/2022 Westridge at La Cantera 11/13/2017

53,808



54,440



12/10/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A Armour Yards 1/29/2018

40,000



—



2/1/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

2/29/2020



























Total office buildings



246,782



207,875

















Grand total



2,035,892



1,812,048

















Less: deferred loan costs



(32,361)



(30,249)

















Less: below market debt adjustment



(5,017)



(5,147)

















Mortgage notes, net



$ 1,998,514



$ 1,776,652















































Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table

(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.

(2) On date, the Company legally defeased the mortgage loan in conjunction with the sale of its Lake Cameron property, located in Raleigh, NC. In connection with the defeasance, the mortgage

and other liens on the property were extinguished and all existing collateral, including various guarantees, were released. As a result of the defeasance, the Company incurred costs associated

with a defeasance premium of approximately $355.

(3) The mortgage instrument was assumed as part of the sales transaction; the 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 5.0%, resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.6%.

(4) The 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 4.33% resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.5%.

(5) The property was temporarily financed through a credit facility sponsored by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; the Company obtained permanent mortgage financing

subsequent to the closing as shown.

(6) The interest rate has a floor of 2.7%.

(7) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.

(8) The interest rate has a floor of 5.6%.

(9) The interest rate has a floor of 5.25%.

Multifamily Communities

As of June 30, 2018, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:

















Three months ended

June 30, 2018

Property

Location

Number of

units

Average unit size (sq. ft.)

Average

physical

occupancy

Average

rent per

unit

























Established Communities:





















McNeil Ranch

Austin, TX

192



1,071



96.4 %

$ 1,232



Avenues at Cypress

Houston, TX

240



1,170



92.8 %

$ 1,439



Avenues at Northpointe

Houston, TX

280



1,167



96.7 %

$ 1,339



Vineyards

Houston, TX

369



1,122



96.4 %

$ 1,154



Aster at Lely Resort

Naples, FL

308



1,071



94.8 %

$ 1,472



Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

237



1,001



95.8 %

$ 1,578



Citi Lakes

Orlando, FL

346



984



95.0 %

$ 1,410



Lenox Portfolio

Nashville, TN

474



861



95.4 %

$ 1,210



Overton Rise

Atlanta, GA

294



1,018



94.0 %

$ 1,509



Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

290



1,048



94.4 %

$ 1,263



























Total/Average Established Communities





3,030







95.2 %





























Summit Crossing

Atlanta, GA

485



1,053



95.9 %

$ 1,177



CityPark View

Charlotte, NC

284



948



—



$ 1,079



Avenues at Creekside

San Antonio, TX

395



974



—



$ 1,152



Stone Creek

Houston, TX

246



852



—



$ 1,049



525 Avalon Park

Orlando, FL

487



1,394



—



$ 1,414



Retreat at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

312



1,100



96.0 %

$ 1,227



Broadstone at Citrus Village

Tampa, FL

296



980



97.2 %

$ 1,276



Stone Rise

Philadelphia, PA

216



1,078



—



$ 1,443



Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club

Nashville, TN

364



1,153



—



$ 1,098



Founders Village

Williamsburg, VA

247



1,070



94.6 %

$ 1,372



Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

342



981



94.2 %

$ 1,282



Claiborne Crossing

Louisville, KY

242



1,204



97.9 %

$ 1,306



Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

280



1,105



—



$ 1,509



Adara Overland Park

Kansas City, KS

260



1,116



96.3 %

$ 1,310



Aldridge at Town Village

Atlanta, GA

300



969



96.7 %

$ 1,319



The Reserve at Summit Crossing

Atlanta, GA

172



1,002



95.2 %

$ 1,321



Overlook at Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

180



986



95.0 %

$ 1,379



Colony at Centerpointe

Richmond, VA

255



1,149



93.9 %

$ 1,328



Lux at Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

265



1,025



93.7 %

$ 1,393



Green Park

Atlanta, GA

310



985



94.7 %

$ 1,435



























Value-add project:





















Village at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

528



1,069



—



$ 1,621



































6,466















Joint venture:





















City Vista

Pittsburgh, PA

272



1,023



95.2 %

$ 1,341



























Total PAC Non-Established Communities





6,738















Average stabilized physical occupancy













95.3 %





























Total multifamily community units





9,768













































For the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, our average established multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.2%. We calculate average established physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.3%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, our average economic occupancy was 95.3%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases (Stone Creek, Village at Baldwin Park, Luxe at Lakewood Ranch, CityPark View and Avenues at Creekside). We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, which included Stone Rise and Stoneridge Farms at Hunt Club at June 30, 2018.

Student Housing Properties

As of June 30, 2018, our student housing portfolio consisted of the following properties:























Three months ended

June 30, 2018 Property

Location

Number

of units

Number

of beds

Average unit

size (sq. ft.)

Average

physical

occupancy

Average rent

per bed Student housing properties:























North by Northwest

Tallahassee, FL

219



679



1,250



97.9 %

$ 724

SoL

Tempe, AZ

224



639



1,296



92.5 %

$ 712

Stadium Village (1)

Atlanta, GA

198



792



1,466



99.3 %

$ 671

Ursa (1)

Waco, TX

250



840



1,634



—



n/a

The Tradition

College Station, TX

427



808



549



—



n/a

The Retreat at Orlando

Orlando, FL

221



894



2,036



—



n/a

The Bloc

Lubbock, TX

140



556



1,394



—



n/a



































1,679



5,208













(1) The Company acquired and owns an approximate 99% equity interest in a joint venture which owns both Stadium Village and Ursa.

Capital Expenditures

We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:







Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-unit figures) Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit Appliances $ 75



$ 30.63



$ —



$ —



$ 75



$ 30.63

Carpets



311



127.54



—



—



311



127.54

Wood / vinyl flooring 77



31.64



—



—



77



31.64

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 35



14.19



—



—



35



14.19

Fire safety

9



3.8



103



42.43



112



46.23

HVAC

111



45.75



—



—



111



45.75

Computers, equipment, misc. 7



2.99



105



42.96



112



45.95

Elevators —



—



9



3.86



9



3.86

Exterior painting —



—



61



24.95



61



24.95

Leasing office and other common amenities 40



16.56



423



173.73



463



190.29

Major structural projects —



—



474



194.59



474



194.59

Cabinets and countertop upgrades —



—



256



105.1



256



105.10

Landscaping and fencing 5



1.85



187



76.73



192



78.58

Parking lot

71



29.18



256



105.27



327



134.45

Common area items —



0.18



42



17.38



42



17.56

Totals



$ 741



$ 304.31



$ 1,916



$ 787



$ 2,657



$ 1,091.31



For the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:







Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-unit figures) Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit Appliances $ 7



$ 24.32



$ —



$ —



$ 7



$ 24.32

Carpets



1



3.54



—



—



1



3.54

Wood / vinyl flooring 5



16.84



—



—



5



16.84

Mini blinds and ceiling fans —



1.08



—



—



—



1.08

Fire safety

—



—



—



—



—



—

HVAC

23



75.71



—



—



23



75.71

Computers, equipment, misc. 4



13.68



6



19.03



10



32.71

Elevators —



—



—



—



—



—

Exterior painting —



—



11



35.34



11



35.34

Leasing office and other common amenities 20



64.96



225



746.41



245



811.37

Major structural projects —



—



129



428.96



129



428.96

Cabinets and counter top upgrades —



—



1



2.42



1



2.42

Landscaping and fencing —



—



55



183.01



55



183.01

Parking lot

—



—



2



6.64



2



6.64

Common area items 2



7.73



14



46.42



16



54.15

Totals



$ 62



$ 207.86



$ 443



$ 1,468.23



$ 505



$ 1,676.09



Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio

As of June 30, 2018, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property name Location

Year built

GLA (1)

Percent

leased

Grocery anchor

tenant



















Castleberry-Southard Atlanta, GA

2006

80,018



100.0 %

Publix Cherokee Plaza Atlanta, GA

1958

102,864



100.0 %

Kroger Governors Towne Square Atlanta, GA

2004

68,658



98.0 %

Publix Lakeland Plaza Atlanta, GA

1990

301,711



95.8 %

Sprouts Powder Springs Atlanta, GA

1999

77,853



96.9 %

Publix Rockbridge Village Atlanta, GA

2005

102,432



94.2 %

Kroger Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center Atlanta, GA

2007

74,370



100.0 %

The Fresh Market Royal Lakes Marketplace Atlanta, GA

2008

119,493



84.4 %

Kroger Sandy Plains Exchange Atlanta, GA

1997

72,784



93.2 %

Publix Summit Point Atlanta, GA

2004

111,970



85.7 %

Publix Thompson Bridge Commons Atlanta, GA

2001

92,587



96.1 %

Kroger Wade Green Village Atlanta, GA

1993

74,978



93.2 %

Publix Woodmont Village Atlanta, GA

2002

85,639



96.0 %

Kroger Woodstock Crossing Atlanta, GA

1994

66,122



100.0 %

Kroger East Gate Shopping Center Augusta, GA

1995

75,716



92.2 %

Publix Fury's Ferry Augusta, GA

1996

70,458



98.6 %

Publix Parkway Centre Columbus, GA

1999

53,088



100.0 %

Publix Spring Hill Plaza Nashville, TN

2005

61,570



100.0 %

Publix Parkway Town Centre Nashville, TN

2005

65,587



98.2 %

Publix The Market at Salem Cove Nashville, TN

2010

62,356



97.8 %

Publix The Market at Victory Village Nashville, TN

2007

71,300



98.5 %

Publix Greensboro Village Nashville, TN

2005

70,203



98.3 %

Publix The Overlook at Hamilton Place Chattanooga, TN

1992

213,095



100.0 %

The Fresh Market Shoppes of Parkland Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2000

145,720



100.0 %

BJ's Wholesale Club Barclay Crossing Tampa, FL

1998

54,958



100.0 %

Publix Deltona Landings Orlando, FL

1999

59,966



100.0 %

Publix University Palms Orlando, FL

1993

99,172



100.0 %

Publix Conway Plaza Orlando, FL

1966

117,705



92.3 %

Publix Crossroads Market Naples, FL

1993

126,895



98.1 %

Publix Neapolitan Way Naples, FL

1985

137,580



88.2 %

Publix Champions Village Houston, TX

1973

383,346



79.2 %

Randalls Kingwood Glen Houston, TX

1998

103,397



100.0 %

Kroger Independence Square Dallas, TX

1977

140,218



84.9 %

Tom Thumb Oak Park Village San Antonio, TX

1970

64,855



100.0 %

H.E.B. Sweetgrass Corner Charleston, SC

1999

89,124



100.0 %

Bi-Lo Irmo Station Columbia, SC

1980

99,384



95.3 %

Kroger Anderson Central Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1999

223,211



96.1 %

Walmart Fairview Market Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1998

53,888



73.5 %

Aldi Rosewood Shopping Center Columbia, SC

2002

36,887



90.2 %

Publix West Town Market Charlotte, NC

2004

67,883



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Heritage Station Raleigh, NC

2004

72,946



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Maynard Crossing Raleigh, NC

1996

122,781



98.6 %

Kroger Southgate Village Birmingham, AL

1988

75,092



100.0 %

Publix



















Grand total/weighted average







4,449,860



94.4 %





(1) Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants.

As of June 30, 2018, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 94.4% leased. We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased, including noncancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced.

Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of June 30, 2018 were:



Total grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio

Number of leases

Leased GLA

Percent of leased

GLA











Month to month 4



7,560



0.2 % 2018 51



107,601



2.6 % 2019 107



628,202



14.9 % 2020 119



523,480



12.5 % 2021 112



506,370



12.0 % 2022 103



344,821



8.2 % 2023 72



347,887



8.3 % 2024 24



560,944



13.3 % 2025 26



429,810



10.2 % 2026 12



143,471



3.4 % 2027 19



121,551



2.9 % 2028+ 26



480,822



11.5 %











Total 675



4,202,519



100.0 %

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for second quarter 2018 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the second quarter 2018 totaled $235,000. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property re-developments and repositioning.

Office Building Portfolio

As of June 30, 2018, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property Name

Location

GLA

Percent

leased Three Ravinia

Atlanta, GA

814,000



97 % Westridge at La Cantera

San Antonio, TX

258,000



100 % Armour Yards

Atlanta, GA

187,000



96 % Brookwood Center

Birmingham, AL

169,000



100 % Galleria 75

Atlanta, GA

111,000



94 %





















1,539,000



98 %

The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:







Rentable square

footage

Percent of

Annual Base

Rent

Annual Base

Rent (in

thousands) InterContinental Hotels Group 495,409



34.3 %

$ 11,410

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company 183,168



9.9 %

3,300

Harland Clarke Corporation 129,016



8.5 %

2,810

United Services Automobile Association 129,015



9.2 %

3,042

Southern Natural Gas Company, LLC 63,113



5.6 %

1,856























999,721



67.5 %

$ 22,418



The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.

The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:

Office building portfolio







Percent of Year of lease

expiration

Rentable square

rented

feet

square feet 2018

2,483



0.2 % 2019

22,890



1.5 % 2020

110,596



7.4 % 2021

231,549



15.5 % 2022

41,532



2.8 % 2023

96,775



6.5 % 2024

24,120



1.6 % 2025

58,276



3.9 % 2026

—



— % 2027

258,031



17.3 % 2028+

645,364



43.3 %









Total

1,491,616



100.0 %

The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $41,000 during the second quarter 2018. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our office building portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our Class A ownership standards (and which amounts were underwritten into the total investment at the time of acquisition) and (iii) for property re-developments and repositionings.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We disclose FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. None of FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")

FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was most recently revised in 2012, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.

The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:

Net income/loss:

excluding impairment charges on and gains/losses from sales of depreciable property;

plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets and deferred leasing costs; and

after adjustments for the Company's proportionate share of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")

AFFO makes further adjustments to FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:

FFO, plus:

non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;

amortization of loan closing costs;

losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;

weather-related property operating losses;

amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager;

depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;

net loan fees received;

accrued interest income received;

cash received for purchase option terminations;

deemed dividends on preferred stock redemptions;

non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock; and

amortization of lease inducements;

Less:

non-cash loan interest income;

cash paid for loan closing costs;

amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities;

amortization of straight line rent adjustments and deferred revenues; and

normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized retail direct leasing costs.

AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Multifamily Established Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI)

We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our established communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of established communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us. At June 30, 2018, the Company was the approximate 97.4% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or the Operating Partnership. We elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with our tax year ended December 31, 2011.

