Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab)

-- Biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab) approved for use in all same

indications as reference medicine*** including rheumatology,

gastroenterology and dermatology

-- Early therapeutic intervention is essential in rheumatoid arthritis,

supporting urgency of treatments like Hyrimoz

-- Fourth Sandoz biosimilar approved in Europe** in past 18 months, and

seventh in total, underscoring Sandoz commitment to making access happen

through a robust portfolio

Holzkirchen, July 27, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and the pioneer

and global leader in biosimilars, today announced that the European

Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to biosimilar Hyrimoz(R)

(adalimumab) for use in all indications of the reference medicine(**) *,

including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease,

uveitis and ulcerative colitis.[1],[2]

Rheumatoid arthritis alone affects up to 1% of people in the European

Union. Patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis can have

chronic inflammation that causes fatigue, pain and joint stiffness.

Symptoms can be reversible with appropriate treatment, however the joint

damage and the resulting disability are permanent.[3] The introduction

of biosimilars has been shown to improve access to advanced treatment

options, such as biologic medicines.[4]

"We believe in making access happen for patients who are suffering from

chronic inflammatory diseases. Earlier and expanded access to important,

disease-modifying, biologic medicines can fundamentally change how

patients manage their health," said Stefan Hendriks, Global Head of

Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz. "Biosimilars such as Hyrimoz can also play a

transformational role in healthcare system sustainability - so we look

forward to making Hyrimoz, and other important biosimilar medicines,

broadly available."

The approval was based on a comprehensive data package comprising

analytical, preclinical and clinical research demonstrating that Hyrimoz

matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and

technical quality. A randomized, double-blind, three-arm, parallel study

confirmed the pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and safety of Hyrimoz.

The study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating bioequivalence for all

primary pharmacokinetic parameters. A Phase III confirmatory safety and

efficacy study (ADACCESS) demonstrated therapeutic equivalence in the

sensitive indication of patients with moderate to severe chronic

plaque-type psoriasis, with a similar safety and immunogenicity profile

to the reference biologic. No meaningful clinical differences were

observed.[5]-[7]

Sandoz is well-positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its

experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and

commercialization. Hyrimoz is the company's seventh approved biosimilar

medicine in Europe. Additional biosimilars for oncology and immunology

indications are expected to launch globally across major regions by

2020.

About Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab)

Hyrimoz is an inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF), a protein that

is overproduced in certain autoimmune conditions-including rheumatoid

arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative

colitis-causing inflammation and tissue destruction in joints, mucosa or

skin. In some cases of autoimmune disease, the immune system damages the

body's own tissues. Hyrimoz can be a potentially appropriate treatment

option for certain patients across a variety of indications. Hyrimoz

works by targeting and blocking the protein that contributes to disease

symptoms.[1]

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potentially," "plan," "expected," "proposed," "potential,"

"can," "will," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,

" "portfolio," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labelling for the investigational or approved biosimilar products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from Hyrimoz and such other biosimilar products. You should not place

undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are

based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events,

and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that Hyrimoz or the other

investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this press

release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such other

biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in the

reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that Hyrimoz

or such other products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding Hyrimoz and such other products

could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in

research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; competition in general,

including potential approval of additional biosimilar versions of such

products; global trends toward health care cost containment, including

government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes

or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its

products; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As

a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to

improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to

support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help

people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of

approximately 1,000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,

accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products

reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in

Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at

http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.

Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen.

