27.07.2018 14:54:47
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab)
Novartis International AG / Sandoz receives European Commission approval
for biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab). Processed and transmitted by
Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the
content of this announcement.
-- Biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab) approved for use in all same
indications as reference medicine*** including rheumatology,
gastroenterology and dermatology
-- Early therapeutic intervention is essential in rheumatoid arthritis,
supporting urgency of treatments like Hyrimoz
-- Fourth Sandoz biosimilar approved in Europe** in past 18 months, and
seventh in total, underscoring Sandoz commitment to making access happen
through a robust portfolio
Holzkirchen, July 27, 2018 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and the pioneer
and global leader in biosimilars, today announced that the European
Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to biosimilar Hyrimoz(R)
(adalimumab) for use in all indications of the reference medicine(**) *,
including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease,
uveitis and ulcerative colitis.[1],[2]
Rheumatoid arthritis alone affects up to 1% of people in the European
Union. Patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis can have
chronic inflammation that causes fatigue, pain and joint stiffness.
Symptoms can be reversible with appropriate treatment, however the joint
damage and the resulting disability are permanent.[3] The introduction
of biosimilars has been shown to improve access to advanced treatment
options, such as biologic medicines.[4]
"We believe in making access happen for patients who are suffering from
chronic inflammatory diseases. Earlier and expanded access to important,
disease-modifying, biologic medicines can fundamentally change how
patients manage their health," said Stefan Hendriks, Global Head of
Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz. "Biosimilars such as Hyrimoz can also play a
transformational role in healthcare system sustainability - so we look
forward to making Hyrimoz, and other important biosimilar medicines,
broadly available."
The approval was based on a comprehensive data package comprising
analytical, preclinical and clinical research demonstrating that Hyrimoz
matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and
technical quality. A randomized, double-blind, three-arm, parallel study
confirmed the pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and safety of Hyrimoz.
The study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating bioequivalence for all
primary pharmacokinetic parameters. A Phase III confirmatory safety and
efficacy study (ADACCESS) demonstrated therapeutic equivalence in the
sensitive indication of patients with moderate to severe chronic
plaque-type psoriasis, with a similar safety and immunogenicity profile
to the reference biologic. No meaningful clinical differences were
observed.[5]-[7]
Sandoz is well-positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based on its
experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and
commercialization. Hyrimoz is the company's seventh approved biosimilar
medicine in Europe. Additional biosimilars for oncology and immunology
indications are expected to launch globally across major regions by
2020.
About Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab)
Hyrimoz is an inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF), a protein that
is overproduced in certain autoimmune conditions-including rheumatoid
arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative
colitis-causing inflammation and tissue destruction in joints, mucosa or
skin. In some cases of autoimmune disease, the immune system damages the
body's own tissues. Hyrimoz can be a potentially appropriate treatment
option for certain patients across a variety of indications. Hyrimoz
works by targeting and blocking the protein that contributes to disease
symptoms.[1]
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potentially," "plan," "expected," "proposed," "potential,"
"can," "will," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,
" "portfolio," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labelling for the investigational or approved biosimilar products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from Hyrimoz and such other biosimilar products. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events,
and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Hyrimoz or the other
investigational or approved biosimilar products described in this press
release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional
indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such other
biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in the
reference product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that Hyrimoz
or such other products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding Hyrimoz and such other products
could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in
research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; competition in general,
including potential approval of additional biosimilar versions of such
products; global trends toward health care cost containment, including
government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes
or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its
products; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As
a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to
support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help
people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of
approximately 1,000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,
accounted for 2017 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2017, our products
reached well over 500 million patients. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz_global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
Follow our blog at www.sandoz.com/makingaccesshappen.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
