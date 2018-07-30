Press Release: Novartis marks a new era for migraine patients with the EU approval of Aimovig(R), a first-of-its-kind treatment specifically designed for mig...

|
-- Patients on Aimovig (erenumab) in clinical trials reported consistent and
sustained migraine prevention, with many experiencing a 50% or more
reduction in monthly migraine days; safety and tolerability were similar
to placebo[1]-[3]
-- Migraine is the third leading cause of disability in people under 50,
leading to severe disruption to the personal and professional lives of
millions of sufferers; it is estimated to cost up to EUR27 billion per
year in Europe alone[4],[5]
-- Aimovig is the first and only approved migraine prevention treatment
designed specifically to block the calcitonin gene-related peptide
receptor (CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-mark-a-new-era-for-migraine-patients-with-the-EU-approval-of-Aimovig-a-first-of-its-kind-treatment-specifically-designed-for-migraine-prevention
Basel, July 30, 2018 - Novartis announced today that the European
Commission (EC) approved Aimovig(R) (erenumab) for the prevention of
migraine in adults experiencing four or more migraine days per month.
Aimovig is the first and only treatment specifically designed for
migraine prevention to be approved in the European Union, Switzerland,
the US and Australia. It works by blocking a receptor called the
calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP-R) which plays a critical
role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine. In the extensive
clinical program of 2,600 patients, those on Aimovig experienced
significant reductions in their number of migraine days per month, with
a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo[1]-[3]. Aimovig can
be self-administered or administered by another trained person every
four weeks with the SureClick(R) autoinjector pen, an established device
commonly used for a range of different conditions.
"Migraine matters. It is a painful, highly disruptive neurological
disease that affects all aspects of life, from going to work to spending
time with family and friends," said Patrick Little, President of the
European Migraine and Headache Alliance. "A treatment specifically
designed for migraine prevention is a much-welcomed innovation and could
transform lives of patients for whom current therapies do not work or
are not well tolerated."
Aimovig showed efficacy even in a difficult-to-treat population. It is
the only CGRP-R pathway therapy specifically studied in patients who had
failed on two to four previous treatments commonly used for migraine
prevention[6]. Furthermore, in an interim analysis from a five year open
label extension (OLE) in episodic migraine, it was demonstrated that
more than one in four (26%), patients taking Aimovig 70 mg, who were
still enrolled and assessed for migraine over month fifteen, were
completely migraine free[7].
"Erenumab heralds a new era in clinical practice, bringing both a
targeted mechanism for prevention and a deep understanding of migraine,
which we have never had before," said Peter Goadsby, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP,
Director, NIHR-Wellcome Trust King's Clinical Research Facility and
Professor of Neurology at King's College London. "We will see sustained
relief from migraine for many of those who suffer with this debilitating
disease."
"Today's approval is groundbreaking for people living with migraine,
their families and doctors" said Paul Hudson, CEO Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. "In clinical trials, Aimovig has consistently shown to
be effective in preventing migraine and bringing relief from the grip of
this disease. We are proud to be the first to reimagine migraine
prevention and we are committed to ensuring Aimovig's availability for
those who could benefit from it. We are launching a tailored
post-approval access program and are exploring a number of innovative
reimbursement and access approaches, including paying only for patients
who respond well to treatment."
A post-approval access program has been opened to provide Aimovig in
countries where the local regulations allow provision of unapproved or
yet to be reimbursed therapies. Support programs are also being
developed for eligible patients in line with local regulations that
include personalized services, information and resources to support them
as they begin their treatment with Aimovig.
The EMA decision is applicable to all 28 European Union member states
plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) received
U.S. FDA approval for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults on
May 17, 2018. Aimovig received Swissmedic approval in Switzerland on
July 13, 2018 and Australian TGA registration on July 3, 2018.
Additional regulatory filings are underway with other health authorities
worldwide.
About Aimovig(R) (erenumab)
Aimovig is the only EMA, Swissmedic, Australian TGA and FDA-approved
migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the
calcitonin gene related peptide receptor (CGRP-R), which plays a
critical role in migraine. Aimovig has been studied in several large,
global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess
its safety and efficacy in migraine prevention. More than 3,000 patients
have participated in our overall clinical trial program. This includes
2,600 participants across the four placebo-controlled pivotal Phase II
and Phase III clinical studies as well as participants in further
studies such as LIBERTY, a dedicated study in a difficult-to-treat
treatment failure population. The most common side effects in the
clinical program to date have been viral upper respiratory tract
infection, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, influenza, and
back pain.
Novartis and Amgen are co-commercializing Aimovig in the US. Amgen has
exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has
exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.
About Migraine
Migraine is a distinct neurological disease[8]. It involves recurrent
attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,
often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to
light, sound and odors[9]. Migraine is associated with personal pain,
disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to
society[10]. It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's
abilities to carry out everyday tasks and was reported by the World
Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with
disability for men and women[4]. It remains under-recognized and
under-treated[10],[11]. Existing preventive therapies have been
repurposed from other indications and are often associated with poor
tolerability and lack of efficacy, with high discontinuation rates among
patients[12].
We "Get" Migraine - About Novartis' Commitment to People Living with
Migraine
Through support and education, we aim to challenge public perception of
migraine, assist people in getting appropriate treatment and facilitate
informed communication among people with migraine and with those who
live and work with them, including co-workers and employers.
As an employer, Novartis is also committed to supporting its associates
living with migraine. The Migraine Care program is a pilot program
created by Novartis, in collaboration with patient groups and leading
experts in neurology, telemedicine and digital, to provide a
complimentary service for all Swiss based Novartis associates living
with migraine to improve their quality of life. The program aims to
raise awareness of migraine in the workplace and provide free coaching
to Novartis associates living with migraine to empower them in the
management of the disease. Novartis is exploring opportunities to work
with other employers who are interested in supporting their employees
and family members living with migraine.
Novartis is also committed to working with the migraine community around
the world to discover new ways to improve care for people living with
the disease. Novartis and the European Migraine and Headache Alliance
collaborated to launch the My Migraine Voice survey, a global survey
designed to assess the worldwide migraine burden from the patient's
perspective[13]. Data was collected from 11, 266 adults via a 30-minute
online questionnaire fielded in 31 countries between September 2017 and
February 2018. The survey questions covered the social, economic and
emotional impact of the disease, the real-life experience of an
individual living with migraine and their journey through the healthcare
system and employment environment[13].
About Novartis and Amgen Neuroscience Collaboration
In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen
to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of
migraine and Alzheimer's disease. The collaboration focuses on
investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field, including Aimovig
(approved by the FDA in May 2018 for the preventive treatment of
migraine in adults) and AMG 301 (currently in Phase II development). In
April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to include
co-commercialization of Aimovig in the U.S. For the migraine program,
Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in Japan, and Novartis
has exclusive commercialization rights in Europe, Canada and rest of
world. Also, the companies are collaborating in the development and
commercialization of a beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in
Alzheimer's disease. The oral therapy CNP520 (currently in Phase III for
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 30, 2018 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt leichter
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche schwächer.