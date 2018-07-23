Press Release: Novartis renews drug donation of Egaten(R) (triclabendazole) until 2022, reaffirming its commitment to the fight against liver fluke

Novartis International AG / Novartis renews drug donation of Egaten(R)

-- Novartis extends agreement with the WHO for the donation of Egaten(R) for

the treatment of liver fluke, a neglected tropical disease, also known as

fascioliasis, that infects more than 2.4 million people globally[1]

-- Since the start of the donation program in 2005, Novartis has donated

approximately 4 million tablets of Egaten, valued at USD 41 million,

helping to treat around 2 million fascioliasis patients worldwide

-- Egaten is currently the only treatment for fascioliasis recommended by

the WHO and is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines

Basel, July 23, 2018 - Novartis reaffirms its commitment to the fight

against liver fluke (fascioliasis), signing a renewed memorandum of

understanding with the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend its

drug donation for Egaten(R) (triclabendazole) until 2022. Egaten is

currently the only treatment for fascioliasis recommended by the WHO and

is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines.

This new four-year commitment (January 2019 to December 2022) includes

the donation of 600,000 tablets of Egaten annually, expected to reach

300,000 patients per year. Since the start of the donation program in

2005, Novartis has donated approximately 4 million tablets of Egaten,

valued at USD 41 million, helping to treat around 2 million people with

fascioliasis in more than 30 countries worldwide.

Fascioliasis, commonly known as liver fluke infestation, is a neglected

tropical disease that currently affects an estimated 2.4 million people

worldwide[1], with an additional 180 million at risk of infection[2].

It is caused by two species of parasitic flatworms or trematodes that

mainly affect the liver (Fasciola hepatica or Fasciola gigantica). Both

species can infect humans following ingestion of larvae in contaminated

water or food (mainly raw or undercooked vegetation). The larvae mature

into adult worms in the biliary tract.

No continent is free from fascioliasis; human cases have been reported

from more than 70 countries worldwide[1]. It is likely that where animal

cases are reported, human cases also exist. Recognized areas of high

transmission are the highlands of South America, the Nile valley, the

Caspian sea basin, as well as east Asia and south-east Asia[3].

"This donation will help increase access to treatment in many countries,

particularly in communities where cases are clustered and among children

of school age who have both the highest prevalence and intensity of

infection," said Antonio Montresor, M.D., Medical Officer, WHO

Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Left untreated, fascioliasis can result in considerable pain and

discomfort, leading to poor quality of life and loss of productivity.

The acute phase of the disease is manifested with fever, abdominal pain,

nausea, diarrhea and eosinophilia. The disease later progresses to a

latent phase with less symptoms and ultimately into a chronic or

obstructive phase. In children, fascioliasis can be a serious infection

with high fever, enlarged tender liver, and anemia; in some cases deaths

have been reported.

Egaten is a single-dose treatment for fascioliasis caused by Fasciola

hepatica or Fasciola gigantica in patients 6 years of age or older.

Novartis originally developed triclabendazole to treat fascioliasis in

domestic livestock, and subsequently developed it for human use in

partnership with the WHO.

"Novartis looks forward to its continued partnership with the WHO to

reduce the burden of fascioliasis around the world through access to

effective treatment," said Patrice Matchaba, M.D., Group Head of Global

Health and Corporate Responsibility. "The extension of our donation

through 2022 https://bit.ly/2t1Xxtx is a testament to our company's

long-term commitment to reimagine the fight against neglected tropical

diseases."

Novartis has a long-standing commitment to the research and development

of medicines for neglected tropical diseases. The Novartis Institute for

Tropical Diseases is dedicated to finding new medicines to treat

neglected diseases. Research currently focuses on parasitic diseases

such as malaria, cryptosporidiosis (diarrheal disease) and three major

kinetoplastid diseases: human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping

sickness), Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.

References

[1] http://www.who.int/foodborne_trematode_infections/fascioliasis/en/

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4568335/

[3]

http://www.who.int/foodborne_trematode_infections/fascioliasis/fascioliasis_epidemiology/en/

# # #

