23.07.2018 07:15:43
Press Release: Novartis renews drug donation of Egaten(R) (triclabendazole) until 2022, reaffirming its commitment to the fight against liver fluke
-- Novartis extends agreement with the WHO for the donation of Egaten(R) for
the treatment of liver fluke, a neglected tropical disease, also known as
fascioliasis, that infects more than 2.4 million people globally[1]
-- Since the start of the donation program in 2005, Novartis has donated
approximately 4 million tablets of Egaten, valued at USD 41 million,
helping to treat around 2 million fascioliasis patients worldwide
-- Egaten is currently the only treatment for fascioliasis recommended by
the WHO and is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines
Basel, July 23, 2018 - Novartis reaffirms its commitment to the fight
against liver fluke (fascioliasis), signing a renewed memorandum of
understanding with the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend its
drug donation for Egaten(R) (triclabendazole) until 2022. Egaten is
currently the only treatment for fascioliasis recommended by the WHO and
is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines.
This new four-year commitment (January 2019 to December 2022) includes
the donation of 600,000 tablets of Egaten annually, expected to reach
300,000 patients per year. Since the start of the donation program in
2005, Novartis has donated approximately 4 million tablets of Egaten,
valued at USD 41 million, helping to treat around 2 million people with
fascioliasis in more than 30 countries worldwide.
Fascioliasis, commonly known as liver fluke infestation, is a neglected
tropical disease that currently affects an estimated 2.4 million people
worldwide[1], with an additional 180 million at risk of infection[2].
It is caused by two species of parasitic flatworms or trematodes that
mainly affect the liver (Fasciola hepatica or Fasciola gigantica). Both
species can infect humans following ingestion of larvae in contaminated
water or food (mainly raw or undercooked vegetation). The larvae mature
into adult worms in the biliary tract.
No continent is free from fascioliasis; human cases have been reported
from more than 70 countries worldwide[1]. It is likely that where animal
cases are reported, human cases also exist. Recognized areas of high
transmission are the highlands of South America, the Nile valley, the
Caspian sea basin, as well as east Asia and south-east Asia[3].
"This donation will help increase access to treatment in many countries,
particularly in communities where cases are clustered and among children
of school age who have both the highest prevalence and intensity of
infection," said Antonio Montresor, M.D., Medical Officer, WHO
Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.
Left untreated, fascioliasis can result in considerable pain and
discomfort, leading to poor quality of life and loss of productivity.
The acute phase of the disease is manifested with fever, abdominal pain,
nausea, diarrhea and eosinophilia. The disease later progresses to a
latent phase with less symptoms and ultimately into a chronic or
obstructive phase. In children, fascioliasis can be a serious infection
with high fever, enlarged tender liver, and anemia; in some cases deaths
have been reported.
Egaten is a single-dose treatment for fascioliasis caused by Fasciola
hepatica or Fasciola gigantica in patients 6 years of age or older.
Novartis originally developed triclabendazole to treat fascioliasis in
domestic livestock, and subsequently developed it for human use in
partnership with the WHO.
"Novartis looks forward to its continued partnership with the WHO to
reduce the burden of fascioliasis around the world through access to
effective treatment," said Patrice Matchaba, M.D., Group Head of Global
Health and Corporate Responsibility. "The extension of our donation
through 2022 https://bit.ly/2t1Xxtx is a testament to our company's
long-term commitment to reimagine the fight against neglected tropical
diseases."
Novartis has a long-standing commitment to the research and development
of medicines for neglected tropical diseases. The Novartis Institute for
Tropical Diseases is dedicated to finding new medicines to treat
neglected diseases. Research currently focuses on parasitic diseases
such as malaria, cryptosporidiosis (diarrheal disease) and three major
kinetoplastid diseases: human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping
sickness), Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2017, the Group achieved net sales of USD 49.1
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 125,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] http://www.who.int/foodborne_trematode_infections/fascioliasis/en/
[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4568335/
[3]
http://www.who.int/foodborne_trematode_infections/fascioliasis/fascioliasis_epidemiology/en/
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Katerina Kontzalis
Novartis Global Media Relations Head, Global Health & Corporate Responsibility Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) & Advocacy
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 61 324 1631 (direct)
eric.althoff@novartis.com +41 79 797 8393 (mobile)
katerina.kontzalis@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2206578/857657.pdf
